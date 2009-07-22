Write a review get free sex toys

Sex toys are fun and expensive, but I know how you can get them for free.

Join the Better Sex Buzz Team.

Some members join the Better Sex Buzz Team™ for the discounts and free products and that is alright with us. Others join to have their voice heard by hundreds of thousands and that is great. Helping others is the altruistic motivation for some. Any motivation works because every member contributes.

Currently the most unique "movie & product critic club" in the world depends on written reviews. We send Better Sex Buzz Team™ members product samples each month and they earn more product samples by submitting a written reviews. Some Better Sex Buzz Team™ members contribute frequently. Many use their Buzz Team discount to buy products so they can provide a review. Some contribute when they can. Several Better Sex Buzz Team™ members are developing a following on our site and this is also alright with us.