Follow us
Mobile

Bang Town

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share
  |  

Wednesday, July 22, 2009

Lustworthy

Write a review get free sex toys

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2009 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge distributeurs-automatiques-de-sex-toys-en-france-3-300x204.jpg

Sex toys are fun and expensive, but I know how you can get them for free.

Join the Better Sex Buzz Team.

Answer "yes" to either or both of those questions and we have a unique opportunity for you – join the Better Sex Buzz Team™. The Better Sex Buzz Team™ may be the most unique "movie & product critic club" in the world. They share reactions and knowledge with tens of thousands. They join arms for a cause – helping others find fun, excitement and pleasure while receiveing free sex toys.

Some members join the Better Sex Buzz Team™ for the discounts and free products and that is alright with us. Others join to have their voice heard by hundreds of thousands and that is great. Helping others is the altruistic motivation for some. Any motivation works because every member contributes.

Currently the most unique "movie & product critic club" in the world depends on written reviews. We send Better Sex Buzz Team™ members product samples each month and they earn more product samples by submitting a written reviews. Some Better Sex Buzz Team™ members contribute frequently. Many use their Buzz Team discount to buy products so they can provide a review. Some contribute when they can. Several Better Sex Buzz Team™ members are developing a following on our site and this is also alright with us.

Tags: , ,

  • Pin It

Comments (314)

Showing 1-50 of 314

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-50 of 314

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Latest in Bang Town

More by Mustang Sally, Mayor of Bang Town

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation