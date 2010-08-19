click to enlarge

I've always wondered what the job interview was like to become an escort. Of course, I have no desire to sell myself, but for money, many people do turn to the world's oldest profession to make money in tough economic times. In May, CNN reported that soccer moms are earning extra money by talking dirty on the phone while the kids are at school.

Many people who lost their jobs in the recession have chosen to work from home to make extra money. Among the more unusual jobs out there are "phone actors." What does that mean? In two words... "phone sex." Believe it or not, a lot of stay-at-home moms are using their voices and telephones to help make ends meet as the folks at Staffcentrix are finding.

And The Economist reports that many people find that selling sex is better than cleaning toilets.