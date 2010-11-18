Follow us
Thursday, November 18, 2010

Mother of six Juquina Harris killed in Silver Fox parking lot

Posted By on Thu, Nov 18, 2010 at 4:29 PM

A 27-year-old mother of six, Juquina Harris, was killed outside of the Silver Fox Club on Statesville Avenue.

According to a release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department:

Officers responded to a call for service which came in as a shooting in the parking lot of club Silver Fox.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a female lying on the ground outside the club suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic at 2:13 a.m.  Initial statements from witnesses in the parking lot area are that several subjects were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot near the entrance to the club.  Shortly after the fight began, one of these subjects pulled a handgun and multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.

Sadly, Harris's death won't be met with sympathy and compassion. People will ignore the fact that she was a mother, a sister and a daughter and focus on the fact that she was at a strip club when she was killed ... as if that makes the shooting less horrific.

***UPDATE***

Police have arrested two men and charged them in connection with Harris's shooting.

Elijah Akeem Ashford, , was arrested by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team shortly after being notified that a murder warrant had been signed against him.  Elijah Ashford was arrested without incident at the intersection of Tappan Place and Academy Street.   The Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Aaron Ashford without incident, at 6602 Wisteria Drive, shortly after 3:30 p.m., on Friday.  VCAT worked quickly to take both brothers into custody.  From the time that VCAT began working the cases until the arrests of both brothers were made, less than a day had passed.  Along with the tireless efforts of Homicide Unit Detectives, this case was brought to a quick resolution.

At this stage of the investigation, it is believed that the two subjects who arrived at CMC were bystanders and that one of the subjects was struck by gunfire.

