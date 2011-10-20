Occupy Wall Street has, rather ironically, provided quite the opportunity for those in the emblazoned merchandise business. There are over 2,000 Occupy Wall Street products listed on eBay at the time of this writing.
But this one just might take the cake.
Yes, you’re seeing that right, folks, it is an Occupy condom.
They claim they are 99 percent effective — get it? — and have added a clever slogan: “WE WON’T BE SCREWED! WE WILL COME FIRST!”
The company making these condoms, Condomania, is selling them at a discounted price of $11.99 for a 30-pack. They are also giving them away for free to protesters.
Apparently that includes not only Occupy Wall Street protesters, but also demonstrators located in other cities.
Hear that, Occupy Charlotte? From what I’ve seen, the donation table is looking pretty well stocked, but how are you guys on rubbers?
Condomania provides the following additional details on their website:
Occupy Condoms! Why? Whether or not you agree with the "demands" of the Occupy Wall Street movement that is sweeping the U.S., one thing is for sure; lots of people out there are tired of feeling screwed. Occupy Condoms say it all in a neat little package while affording young protestors the protection they need to stay safe in the passionate frenzy that is social protest.
Occupy Condoms are sold at a 70 percent discount to demonstrate our support for social change and the virtuous pursuit of equality for all. Mostly, we didn't think it cool to be capitalizing quite so blatantly on a protest movement that itself is concerned about unscrupulous profiteering. So, we'll just hope for some good buzz and a small amount of unscrupulous profits.
Contact Condomania to request free Occupy Condoms for the Occupy Movement in your city!
