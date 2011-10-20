Follow us
Mobile

Bang Town

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share
  |  

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Hard News Occupy the bedroom: Company makes 'occupy' condoms

Occupy Wall Street has, rather ironically, provided quite the opportunity for those in the emblazoned merchandise business. There are over 2,000 Occupy Wall Street products listed on eBay at the time of this writing.

But this one just might take the cake.

Yes, you’re seeing that right, folks, it is an Occupy condom.

occupycondoms.jpg

They claim they are 99 percent effective — get it? — and have added a clever slogan: “WE WON’T BE SCREWED! WE WILL COME FIRST!”

The company making these condoms, Condomania, is selling them at a discounted price of $11.99 for a 30-pack. They are also giving them away for free to protesters.

Apparently that includes not only Occupy Wall Street protesters, but also demonstrators located in other cities.

Hear that, Occupy Charlotte? From what I’ve seen, the donation table is looking pretty well stocked, but how are you guys on rubbers?

Condomania provides the following additional details on their website:

Occupy Condoms! Why? Whether or not you agree with the "demands" of the Occupy Wall Street movement that is sweeping the U.S., one thing is for sure; lots of people out there are tired of feeling screwed. Occupy Condoms say it all in a neat little package while affording young protestors the protection they need to stay safe in the passionate frenzy that is social protest.

Occupy Condoms are sold at a 70 percent discount to demonstrate our support for social change and the virtuous pursuit of equality for all. Mostly, we didn't think it cool to be capitalizing quite so blatantly on a protest movement that itself is concerned about unscrupulous profiteering. So, we'll just hope for some good buzz and a small amount of unscrupulous profits.

Contact Condomania to request free Occupy Condoms for the Occupy Movement in your city!

Tags: , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Latest in Bang Town

More by Jeff Taylor

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

  • Re: Recession-era sex workers?

    • In London situation is much better, then in NY. London escorts have less competition and…

    • Posted by Mark
    • on December 30, 2016

  • Re: Herpes social club offers support

    • Greetings to everyone reading this testimony, I am here to testify of a great man…

    • Posted by Craig Gant
    • on December 30, 2016

  • Re: Herpes social club offers support

    • Looking for the blog on dealing with herpes cure 2 mentioned at the end of…

    • Posted by Zainy Versatile Jay
    • on December 30, 2016
  • More »
www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation