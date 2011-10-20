Occupy Wall Street has, rather ironically, provided quite the opportunity for those in the emblazoned merchandise business. There are over 2,000 Occupy Wall Street products listed on eBay at the time of this writing.

But this one just might take the cake.

Yes, you’re seeing that right, folks, it is an Occupy condom.

They claim they are 99 percent effective — get it? — and have added a clever slogan: “WE WON’T BE SCREWED! WE WILL COME FIRST!”

The company making these condoms, Condomania, is selling them at a discounted price of $11.99 for a 30-pack. They are also giving them away for free to protesters.

Apparently that includes not only Occupy Wall Street protesters, but also demonstrators located in other cities.

Hear that, Occupy Charlotte? From what I’ve seen, the donation table is looking pretty well stocked, but how are you guys on rubbers?

Condomania provides the following additional details on their website: