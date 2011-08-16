BEST AREA TO LIVE IN CHARLOTTE

Staff Pick

It’s probably Charlotte’s best kept secret. Despite being located in South Charlotte, the commute down 77 isn’t nearly as awful as the commute down 485 toward Ballantyne. There are plenty of houses and townhomes being built all the time. The area isn’t a Republican stronghold like Ballantyne (thankfully, Bill James’ slimy reach doesn’t extend this far). The Rivergate shopping center is a real boon (The Wine Shop at Rivergate is a must-visit). And because it’s right next to the South Carolina border, the gas prices are lower than just about anywhere else in Charlotte.