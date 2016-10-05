Best of After Dark - Readers' Picks Best of Charlotte 2016

Reader Pick

Best new night spot Kandy Bar 201 E. Trade St., Suite 342 980-585-4337 kandybarcharlotte.com best weekly nightlife event (tie) Alive After Five and Shiprocked 210 E. Trade St.; 1228 Gordon St. 704-526-0848; 704-561-1781 aliveafterfives.com; snugrock.com best annual party Charlotte Pride best club dj (tie) DJ Dirty and That Guy Smitty best dance club Suite 210 E. Trade St., Suite A300 704-971-7878 suitecharlotte.com best dog bar The Dog Bar 3307 N. Davidson St. 704-370-3595 dogbarcharlotte.com bar with hottest staff (tie) Bubble and Label 210 E. Trade St., Suite A200; 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B6 704-733-9427; 704-910-0526 bubblecharlotte.com; labelcharlotte.com best cougar bar Howl at the Moon 210 E. Trade St., Suite A308 704-936-4695 howlatthemoon.com best college night Label 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B6 704-733-9427 labelcharlotte.com best bar to people-watch (tie) Common Market and Snug Harbor 2007 Commonwealth Ave.; 1228 Gordon St. 704-334-6209; 704-561-1781 commonmarketisgood.com; snugrock.com best hookup bar (tie) Suite and Snug Harbor 210 E. Trade St., Suite A300; 1228 Gordon St. 704-971-7878; 704-561-1781 suitecharlotte.com; snugrock.com best place for a first date Soul Gastrolounge 1500 Central Ave. 704-348-1848 soulgastrolounge.com best karaoke (tie) NoDa 101 and Jeff's Bucket Shop 3205 N. Davidson St., #101; 1601 Montford Drive 980-729-8019; 704-525-0425 noda101.com; jeffsbucketshop.com best wine bar Foxcroft 1235 East Blvd., Suite 1 704-602-2133 foxcroftwine.com best happy hour Rooftop 210 210 E. Trade St. 704-526-0848 rooftop210.com best paint and sip Wine and Design 1419 East Blvd. 704-951-5916 wineanddesign.com best bowling alley 10 Park Lanes 1700 Montford Drive 704-523-7633 rollten.com best neighborhood bar Thomas Street Tavern 1218 Thomas Ave. 704-376-1622 best dive bar Thirsty Beaver 1225 Central Ave. 704-332-3612 best sports bar All American Pub 200 E. Bland St. 704-370-2000 allamericanpubclt.com best hookah bar Crave 500 W. 5th St., Suite 120 704-335-0588 cravedessertbar.com best lgbtq bar L4 Lounge 2906 Central Ave. 704-567-2158 l4lounge.com best uptown bar Connolly's 115 E. 5th St. 704-358-9070 connollysirishpub.com best strip club Uptown Cabaret 108 E. Morehead St. 704-344-0802 uptowncabaretclubs.com best mixologist (tie) Bob Peters and Colleen Hughes The Punch Room; Crepe Cellar 201 E. Trade St.; 3116 N. Davidson St. bobpeters.net; crepecellar.com best bottle shop Salud 3306 N. Davidson St. (28205) 704-900-7767 saludbeershop.com best cocktail selection (tie) The Punch Room and Soul Gastrolounge 201 E. Trade St.; 1500 Central Ave. 704-547-2244; 704-348-1848 ritzcarlton.com; soulgastrolounge.com best place to drink too many cocktails The Broken Spoke 227 Southside Dr., Suite A1 704-469-9540 brokenspokenc.com best craft tap selection Duckworth's 330 N. Tryon St. 980-939-1166 duckworths.com