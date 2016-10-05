Follow us
Mobile

You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

  • Year

  • Section

  • Category

  • Show only

Other Searches

After Dark

Best of After Dark - Readers' Picks 

Best of Charlotte 2016

Reader Pick

Best new night spot

Kandy Bar

201 E. Trade St., Suite 342

980-585-4337

kandybarcharlotte.com

best weekly nightlife event

(tie) Alive After Five and Shiprocked

210 E. Trade St.; 1228 Gordon St.

704-526-0848; 704-561-1781

aliveafterfives.com; snugrock.com

best annual party

Charlotte Pride

best club dj

(tie) DJ Dirty and That Guy Smitty

best dance club

Suite

210 E. Trade St., Suite A300

704-971-7878

suitecharlotte.com

best dog bar

The Dog Bar

3307 N. Davidson St.

704-370-3595

dogbarcharlotte.com

bar with hottest staff

(tie) Bubble and Label

210 E. Trade St., Suite A200; 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B6

704-733-9427; 704-910-0526

bubblecharlotte.com; labelcharlotte.com

best cougar bar

Howl at the Moon

210 E. Trade St., Suite A308

704-936-4695

howlatthemoon.com

best college night

Label

900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B6

704-733-9427

labelcharlotte.com

best bar to people-watch

(tie) Common Market and Snug Harbor

2007 Commonwealth Ave.; 1228 Gordon St.

704-334-6209; 704-561-1781

commonmarketisgood.com; snugrock.com

best hookup bar

(tie) Suite and Snug Harbor

210 E. Trade St., Suite A300; 1228 Gordon St.

704-971-7878; 704-561-1781

suitecharlotte.com; snugrock.com

best place for a first date

Soul Gastrolounge

1500 Central Ave.

704-348-1848

soulgastrolounge.com

best karaoke

(tie) NoDa 101 and Jeff's Bucket Shop

3205 N. Davidson St., #101;

1601 Montford Drive

980-729-8019; 704-525-0425

noda101.com; jeffsbucketshop.com

best wine bar

Foxcroft

1235 East Blvd., Suite 1

704-602-2133

foxcroftwine.com

best happy hour

Rooftop 210

210 E. Trade St.

704-526-0848

rooftop210.com

best paint and sip

Wine and Design

1419 East Blvd.

704-951-5916

wineanddesign.com

best bowling alley

10 Park Lanes

1700 Montford Drive

704-523-7633

rollten.com

best neighborhood bar

Thomas Street Tavern

1218 Thomas Ave.

704-376-1622

best dive bar

Thirsty Beaver

1225 Central Ave.

704-332-3612

best sports bar

All American Pub

200 E. Bland St.

704-370-2000

allamericanpubclt.com

best hookah bar

Crave

500 W. 5th St., Suite 120

704-335-0588

cravedessertbar.com

best lgbtq bar

L4 Lounge

2906 Central Ave.

704-567-2158

l4lounge.com

best uptown bar

Connolly's

115 E. 5th St.

704-358-9070

connollysirishpub.com

best strip club

Uptown Cabaret

108 E. Morehead St.

704-344-0802

uptowncabaretclubs.com

best mixologist

(tie) Bob Peters and Colleen Hughes

The Punch Room; Crepe Cellar

201 E. Trade St.; 3116 N. Davidson St.

bobpeters.net; crepecellar.com

best bottle shop

Salud

3306 N. Davidson St. (28205)

704-900-7767

saludbeershop.com

best cocktail selection

(tie) The Punch Room and Soul Gastrolounge

201 E. Trade St.;

1500 Central Ave.

704-547-2244; 704-348-1848

ritzcarlton.com; soulgastrolounge.com

best place to drink too many cocktails

The Broken Spoke

227 Southside Dr., Suite A1

704-469-9540

brokenspokenc.com

best craft tap selection

Duckworth's

330 N. Tryon St.

980-939-1166

duckworths.com

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.


© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation