Best of After Dark - Readers' Picks 

Best new night spot
Kandy Bar
201 E. Trade St., Suite 342
980-585-4337
best weekly nightlife event
(tie) Alive After Five and Shiprocked
210 E. Trade St.; 1228 Gordon St.
704-526-0848; 704-561-1781
aliveafterfives.com; snugrock.com
best annual party
Charlotte Pride
best club dj
(tie) DJ Dirty and That Guy Smitty
best dance club
Suite
210 E. Trade St., Suite A300
704-971-7878
best dog bar
The Dog Bar
3307 N. Davidson St.
704-370-3595
bar with hottest staff
(tie) Bubble and Label
210 E. Trade St., Suite A200; 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B6
704-733-9427; 704-910-0526
bubblecharlotte.com; labelcharlotte.com
best cougar bar
Howl at the Moon
210 E. Trade St., Suite A308
704-936-4695
best college night
Label
900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B6
704-733-9427
best bar to people-watch
(tie) Common Market and Snug Harbor
2007 Commonwealth Ave.; 1228 Gordon St.
704-334-6209; 704-561-1781
commonmarketisgood.com; snugrock.com
best hookup bar
(tie) Suite and Snug Harbor
210 E. Trade St., Suite A300; 1228 Gordon St.
704-971-7878; 704-561-1781
suitecharlotte.com; snugrock.com
best place for a first date
Soul Gastrolounge
1500 Central Ave.
704-348-1848
best karaoke
(tie) NoDa 101 and Jeff's Bucket Shop
3205 N. Davidson St., #101;
1601 Montford Drive
980-729-8019; 704-525-0425
noda101.com; jeffsbucketshop.com
best wine bar
Foxcroft
1235 East Blvd., Suite 1
704-602-2133
best happy hour
Rooftop 210
210 E. Trade St.
704-526-0848
best paint and sip
Wine and Design
1419 East Blvd.
704-951-5916
best bowling alley
10 Park Lanes
1700 Montford Drive
704-523-7633
best neighborhood bar
Thomas Street Tavern
1218 Thomas Ave.
704-376-1622
best dive bar
Thirsty Beaver
1225 Central Ave.
704-332-3612
best sports bar
All American Pub
200 E. Bland St.
704-370-2000
best hookah bar
Crave
500 W. 5th St., Suite 120
704-335-0588
best lgbtq bar
L4 Lounge
2906 Central Ave.
704-567-2158
best uptown bar
Connolly's
115 E. 5th St.
704-358-9070
best strip club
Uptown Cabaret
108 E. Morehead St.
704-344-0802
best mixologist
(tie) Bob Peters and Colleen Hughes
The Punch Room; Crepe Cellar
201 E. Trade St.; 3116 N. Davidson St.
bobpeters.net; crepecellar.com
best bottle shop
Salud
3306 N. Davidson St. (28205)
704-900-7767
best cocktail selection
(tie) The Punch Room and Soul Gastrolounge
201 E. Trade St.;
1500 Central Ave.
704-547-2244; 704-348-1848
ritzcarlton.com; soulgastrolounge.com
best place to drink too many cocktails
The Broken Spoke
227 Southside Dr., Suite A1
704-469-9540
best craft tap selection
Duckworth's
330 N. Tryon St.
980-939-1166
