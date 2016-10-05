Best of Arts & Entertainment - Readers' Picks 

Best Museum

Mint Museum Uptown

500 S. Tryon St.

704-337-2000

mintmuseum.org.

Best Art Gallery

Twenty-Two

150 Central Ave.

704-334-0122

gallerytwentytwo.com

Best Exhibit

(tie)80x80at Mint Museum and Body Worlds at Discovery Place

500 S. Tryon St.; 301 N. Tryon St.

704-337-2000; 704.372.6261

mintmuseum.org; discoveryplace.org

Best Art Space

C3 Lab

2525 Distribution Center St.

980-349-5803

c3-lab.com

Best Display of Public Art

ArtPop

Best Visual Artist

Rosalia Torres-Weiner

Best Performing Artist

Big Mamma D

Best Theater Company

Children's Theatre of Charlotte

300 E. 7th St.

704-973-2828

ctcharlotte.org

Best Actor/Actress

(tie) Matt Cosper, Michelle Busiek and Rob Brafford

Best Theater Show of the past 12 months

(tie) Queen City Theatre Company's Heathers: The Musical, Shakespeare Carolina's They Fight and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

McGlohon Theatre

345 N College St.

704-372-1000

queencitytheatre.com

Best Movie Theater

Regal Cinemas Manor Twin

609 Providence Road

944-462-7342

regmovies.com

Best Charity Event

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

walkamilecharlotte.org

Best Place to Hear Spoken Word

UpStage

3306 N. Davidson St.

704-749-4245

upstagenoda.com

Best Improv Troupe

Robot Johnson

robotjohnson.com

Best Place to See Comedy

The Comedy Zone

900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B3

980-321-4702

cltcomedyzone.com

Best Comedian

Johnny Millwater

Best Drag Performer

Beth Amphetamine

Best Photographer

(tie) Daniel Coston, Brian Twitty and Donna Bise

Best Solo Performer

(tie) Funky Geezer and Drake Margolinick

Best Open Mic

Find Your Muse at The Evening Muse

3227 N. Davidson St.

704-376-3737

eveningmuse.com

Best singer/songwriter

(tie) Christy Snow, Crystal Crosby, Deirdre Kroener

Best new band

El Malpais

Best rock/country/folk band

(tie) Hectorina, Dead Cat and Love Sucker

Best blues/jazz/soul band

Fat Face Band

Best rapper

Rapper Shane

Best hip-hop/R&B band

Well$

Best local album of the past 12 months

Ancient Cities' Supermoon Blackout

Best concert for a good cause

Save the Milestone benefit concerts

Best concert of the past 12 months

The Cure

Best music event of the past 12 months

God Save the Queen City

Best concert venue

Visulite Theatre

1615 Elizabeth Ave.

704-358-9200

visulite.com

Best place to hear jazz

(tie) Cajun Queen and Petra's

1800 E. 7th St.; 1919 Commonwealth Ave.

704-377-9017; 704-332-6608

cajunqueen.net; petraspianobar.com

Best place to hear country

Coyote Joe's

4621 Wilkinson Blvd.

704-399-4946

coyote-joes.com