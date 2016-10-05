Best of Arts & Entertainment - Readers' Picks 

Best Museum
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
704-337-2000
Best Art Gallery
Twenty-Two
150 Central Ave.
704-334-0122
Best Exhibit
(tie)80x80at Mint Museum and Body Worlds at Discovery Place
500 S. Tryon St.; 301 N. Tryon St.
704-337-2000; 704.372.6261
mintmuseum.org; discoveryplace.org
Best Art Space
C3 Lab
2525 Distribution Center St.
980-349-5803
Best Display of Public Art
ArtPop
Best Visual Artist
Rosalia Torres-Weiner
Best Performing Artist
Big Mamma D
Best Theater Company
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
704-973-2828
Best Actor/Actress
(tie) Matt Cosper, Michelle Busiek and Rob Brafford
Best Theater Show of the past 12 months
(tie) Queen City Theatre Company's Heathers: The Musical, Shakespeare Carolina's They Fight and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
McGlohon Theatre
345 N College St.
704-372-1000
Best Movie Theater
Regal Cinemas Manor Twin
609 Providence Road
944-462-7342
Best Charity Event
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
Best Place to Hear Spoken Word
UpStage
3306 N. Davidson St.
704-749-4245
Best Improv Troupe
Robot Johnson
Best Place to See Comedy
The Comedy Zone
900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B3
980-321-4702
Best Comedian
Johnny Millwater
Best Drag Performer
Beth Amphetamine
Best Photographer
(tie) Daniel Coston, Brian Twitty and Donna Bise
Best Solo Performer
(tie) Funky Geezer and Drake Margolinick
Best Open Mic
Find Your Muse at The Evening Muse
3227 N. Davidson St.
704-376-3737
Best singer/songwriter
(tie) Christy Snow, Crystal Crosby, Deirdre Kroener
Best new band
El Malpais
Best rock/country/folk band
(tie) Hectorina, Dead Cat and Love Sucker
Best blues/jazz/soul band
Fat Face Band
Best rapper
Rapper Shane
Best hip-hop/R&B band
Well$
Best local album of the past 12 months
Ancient Cities' Supermoon Blackout
Best concert for a good cause
Save the Milestone benefit concerts
Best concert of the past 12 months
The Cure
Best music event of the past 12 months
God Save the Queen City
Best concert venue
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave.
704-358-9200
Best place to hear jazz
(tie) Cajun Queen and Petra's
1800 E. 7th St.; 1919 Commonwealth Ave.
704-377-9017; 704-332-6608
cajunqueen.net; petraspianobar.com
Best place to hear country
Coyote Joe's
4621 Wilkinson Blvd.
704-399-4946
