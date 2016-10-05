Best of City Life - Readers' Picks

Local Hero/Heroine

Cam Newton

Best Activist/Activism Group

Equality NC

Best Member of Government

Jennifer Roberts

@CLTmayor

Best Use of Tax Money

LYNX Blue Line

Worst Use of Tax Money

CityLYNX Gold Line

Best News Story of 2016

Panthers go to the SuperBowl

Q.C. Issue That Needs More Attention

(tie) Overdevelopment and homelessness

Best Athlete

Cam Newton

Coolest Team Mascot

Carolina Panthers' Sir Purr

Best Rec Center

YMCA (Dowd location)

Best Golf Course

Quail Hollow Country Club

Best Disc Golf Course

Kilborne Park

Best Place to Get Back to Nature

Crowders Mountain

Best Festival

Yiasou Greek Festival

Best Free Event

#CLTStartupSocial

Best New Thing

DoorDash Food Delivery

Best Area to Live in Charlotte

Plaza Midwood

Best Apartment Community

Wesley Village

Best Church

Missiongathering Charlotte

Best Hotel

The Ritz-Carlton

Best Place to People-Watch

EpiCentre

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Visitors

U.S. National Whitewater Center

Best Place to get Hitched

(tie) Van Landingham Estate and Mecklenburg County Courthouse

Best Weekend Getaway

Asheville

Best Taxi Company

Uber

Best Co-working Space

Advent Coworking

Best Coding School

Tech Talent South

Best Charity

The Assistance League of Charlotte

Best Support Group

Al-Anon

Best Place to Volunteer

The Assistance League of Charlotte

Best Radio Personality

WFAE's Mike Collins

Best Radio Show

WFAE's Charlotte Talks

Best TV Personality

Fox 46's Page Crawford

Best TV Station

WSOC

Best TV News Anchor/Team

WBTV's Maureen O'Boyle and Paul Cameron

Best TV Sportscaster

WBTV's Delano Little

Best Blog

Freckled Italian

Best Podcast

Margarita Confessionals

Best Facebook Page

CharlotteFive

Best Twitter Feed

CharlotteFive

Best Instagram

CharlotteFive

best celebrity

Cam Newton