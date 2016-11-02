Bizzare crime from Charlotte police files (Nov. 3) 

Tracked Police last week arrested four males, two of them juveniles, for a strong of robberies that occurred over the course of nine days. Reports of the arrest leave one to wonder not how they were caught, but how they were not caught sooner. According to a release following the arrests, the group had called delivery drivers to the same address to rob them on at least four occasions. It was later found that one of the ringleaders of this operation was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time of the robberies, so it was clear that he was there on every occasion. Once he was picked up, he flipped on his buddies, and all four are now facing armed robbery charges.

Greetings A 64-year-old man called police after he was taken by surprise in southwest Charlotte while waiting for a bus. The man filed a report stating that he was standing at the stop minding his own business when a man approached him and punched him in the face twice "then walked away without saying a word."

Cargo Pants If you don't know what was stolen, did a theft ever occur? The answer is yes, according to a police report detailing a confusing shoplifting incident in east Charlotte last week. According to the report, employees at Roses Discount Store on The Plaza told police that a man stole some stuff but they're not sure what it was. All they saw was a man running out the front door with all of the pants of his cargo pants seemingly filled to the brim, so they thought it necessary to report him.

Who Gets What A woman was probably upset to find out that her car was broken into near the airport recently, but it's her kid who will suffer the most. The 24-year-old victim told police that the thief made off with her rear-facing child seat and her last will and testament, leaving her child with no safe way to ride in the car and, worse, no inheritance.

Cut the Cord A woman filed a missing persons report for her mother last week after not speaking with her for a month and a half, although she hadn't decided to do so until he actually saw her mom. The daughter told police that she became concerned about her mother when she saw her in traffic for the first time in over a month, but wasn't able to catch up with her due to traffic. So... not missing then, just fast.

Rage On the Tracks A 33-year-old man filed a police report after being the victim of road rage for wanting to protect his car's undercarriage. The man said that he was parked in front of a laundromat when a car who had been driving behind him pulled up in front of him. The man in that car exited his vehicle twice while yelling at the victim, then began punching the victim's windshield with his fists while threatening him. So what raised this man's ire? The victim believes it was because he had driven too slow over some nearby train tracks while the suspect was behind him.

Save the Kids Extra police officers were called to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse last week after someone called in a bomb threat. The odd part about this one was that, as opposed to a certain courtroom or lobby, this time the threat was directed at the courthouse's daycare room. What's your beef with them, bomber? Luckily, no bombs or proof of anything resembling one were found.

Blotter items are chosen from the files of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.