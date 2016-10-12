Bizzare crime from Charlotte police files (Oct. 13) 

Out of Time A 66-year-old woman returned to her southeast Charlotte home last week to find that she had been robbed ... sort of. The woman's 32-inch flat-screen television was nowhere to be found when she came home, but there was no evidence of any break-in. Later, a family member admitted that he had pawned the TV as soon as she left for vacation with the intention of buying it back before she returned. Clearly, however, that idea hadn't played out and she would have to go buy her own TV back from the pawn shop for $300, assuming it was still there.

Bad Luck A pair of men must have been wondering what they did to deserve the karmic punishment they received while minding their own business in Uptown last week. The two men, both from Gastonia, were simply sitting on a bench on South Tryon Street when they say a branch fell from a tree above them, striking them both. Both men were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, treated and released.

Keep It Down Police responded to a south Charlotte home for a noise complaint last week, only to get more than they bargained for. The officers ended up uncovering a drug house hidden in the midst of a rich, suburban neighborhood. Police reported that, during the noise complaint, "a drug investigation ensued," and officers ended up seizing over $1,000,000 worth of marijuana; $593,000 worth of crack cocaine, $1,000 worth of cocaine; a relatively small amount of ecstasy; four handguns; five cellphones; $8,000 in cash; ammunition; and paraphernalia. Two men in the house were arrested. Next time, I'm sure they'll keep the music down.

Gone Too Far A 27-year-old woman filed a police report last week after her drinking partner made an unsolicited move on her and she wasn't having it. The woman told police that the suspect, who is (was?) a friend of hers, was drinking with her in northeast Charlotte, and both were pretty drunk when he touched her face. She hadn't asked him to touch her face, so the man was charged with simple assault. Take heed, Trump.

A-1 Crime A northeast Charlotte woman filed a report after someone broke into her home and stole her TVs, then made things personal. The woman told police that she returned home after a night out one morning to find that three of her televisions, totaling $950, were stolen. She then found that the suspect must have had a score to settle, as they also piled up her clothes and poured steak sauce all over them, damaging $500 worth of garments.

No Good Deed A 25-year-old woman from the Greenville neighborhood will be paying for her own lunch from now on, after learning firsthand last week why no one is to be trusted. She told police that she had given her friend her debit card information on the previous day so he could pay for her lunch when he went to pick it up. That all went smoothly enough, until she realized that the man had either saved the info or been making purchases on his phone during the lunch trip, as she soon learned that someone had made nearly $500 in unauthorized purchases at Amazon, NFL.com and Fanatics.com.

License and Registration, Please A 23-year-old woman living in northwest Charlotte had her car broken into last week, but the suspect wasn't interested in any of the normal valuables. The victim told police that the suspect seemed to go straight to the glove box and made off with the car's title and registration.

Leash Law A 48-year-old University area man called police after he was threatened by someone who is a strict observer of the leash laws in this county. The man said he was on the fenced-in patio of his apartment with his dog off the leash when a man he had never seen before approached him and began yelling at him to put his dog on a leash, despite the fact that the dog wouldn't be able to escape the patio if it wanted to.

Good News and Bad Police visited a 66-year-old man's home in University last week to speak to his family members about a missing persons report they were filing on his behalf. While officers were there, the man's wife received a call that the man was actually safe and sound in Iredell County. The only problem? The call came from the Iredell County Sherriff's Office and the man was in jail.

Geared Up A 27-year-old man lost thousands of dollars worth of racing gear during a car break-in in the Wilmore neighborhood last week. According to the report, the suspect stole a box containing 50 t-shirts with the victim's racing company logo on them, but they didn't stop there. The suspect also stole the jacket to the victim's fire suit, which cost $1,500, and even made off with the victim's racing helmet, worth $1,800.

Toss Up A man who owns a business on North Tryon Street made a surprising find on the building's roof last week. The man reported that he climbed up on the roof to do some work and soon found a .38 Special revolver in a holster lying unattended.

Blotter items are chosen from the files of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.