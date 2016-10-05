Bizzare crime from Charlotte police files (Oct. 6) 

Cross Buzz A man was caught trying to steal a couple beers from a golf course last week, but further investigation showed that he had plenty of other options if he wanted to get turnt on the course. A responding officer stated in the report that the man stole two 12-ounce cans of Rolling Rock, but was also found to be in possession of 91 Xanax bars, a bong and a small amount of hashish.

Common Sensimilla The management at a local chain of head shops must have decided it wasn't worth it any longer to sell "spice," which is a smokable incense that looks like marijuana but has effects on the user that closer relate to a hallucinogenic. Ownership at Buddha's Bazaar, which has locations in University and South End, turned in $10,000 worth of the stuff to be destroyed, apparently deciding it would be better to keep their customers on this planet. Police did an inventory on the goods before seizing them, and the stash included names like Triple Threat, Cloud 9, Captain Kratom, Captain Blue Lotus and Remarkable Herbs.

Fair Trade Someone broke into a 25-year-old west Charlotte woman's car last week, but the victim in this case came out on top. The woman said that the suspect was trying to steal some personal items but wasn't able to. The suspect apparently was gone in a hurry, leaving their flip flops behind at the scene of the crime.

Cut Class A 16-year-old girl in east Charlotte suffered the worse type of embarrassment for a girl that age in school at the hands of a bully. According to a police report, a classmate at Garinger High School cut a large chunk of the girl's hair off with scissors when she wasn't paying attention.

Get Some Balls The football team at E.E. Waddell Language Academy will be a bit vulnerable on the field next week if they aren't able to quickly replace some equipment that went missing from a recent break-in. Staff at the school told police that, at some point in a one-week period, someone broke into the school's equipment room and made off with $2,700 worth of football helmets and $360 worth of footballs.

Gotcha A person walking into a gas station in South End went through a rollercoaster of emotions after thinking his day had turned around and later realizing that it hadn't. The man approached an officer and said that he found a $100 dollar bill on the ground outside of 7-Eleven (awesome!), and then quickly realized that it was a counterfeit (awwww).

Take That A 69-year-old woman in southeast Charlotte filed a police report after someone vandalized her car with trash last week. The woman told officers that someone shoved coffee grinds and some other unknown substance in the space between her door jams and on the hood of her Toyota Avalon. There was no permanent damage done to the vehicle.

Need More Teeth A 51-year-old man in the University area was the victim of a vehicle break-in and now he only has one set of teeth. The man told police that someone punched his door lock overnight and stole a .45-caliber handgun from his car along with his spare set of teeth.

Don't Sleep Employees at a truck delivery service in southwest Charlotte came to work last week only to realize they had been robbed overnight. Someone broke into a row of trucks parked on the property and made off with a huge collection of mattresses. The thieves stole 27 mattresses and 19 box springs, for a total of nearly $17,000 in losses. For good measure, they also stole the batteries out of both trucks.

Leave the Dog Alone To break into a person's house and steal their belongings is already a low thing to do, but to steal someone's dog is to stoop lower than low. That's what happened to a woman in northeast Charlotte who returned home from work one day to find that someone had broken a window and entered her home, leaving with a television, a Playstation 3, an iPad and a laptop. But worst of all, she said the thieves took her brown Dachschund when they left the home.

Gauge Your Reaction A 69-year-old woman called police after someone ransacked her car outside of her Dilworth home but didn't take much of anything. The woman told police that someone had entered her Lexus RX350 because it was unlocked. The only thing stolen during the incident was a small case that was lying on the floor of the car, which contained a tire gauge. Good take.

To the Victor Police responded to a Hunter Wrecker yard on North Davidson Street after the victim of car theft recovered her car but didn't want to keep the thief's belongings that were left behind. Employees at the yard told officers that when the woman came to recover her stolen car, there was a $300 guitar and a purse in the trunk that didn't belong to her. Instead of taking the booty and taking a guitar lesson, the woman left the stuff behind — probably because the purse only had 70 cents in it.

Blotter items are chosen from the files of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.