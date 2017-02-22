Candice Credle's Got the Juice 

Former New Yorker Candice Credle has found a sweet way to combine juicing with music at Juice Now, which opened Feb. 11 in south Charlotte.

The cool, green-and-orange bar serves fresh, locally sourced juices with flavors and names that will make you want to sing. And you can sing. We sat down with Credle to chat about out how she bounces to the juicy beat of her different drum.

Creative Loafing: You've come up with some pretty interesting names for your drinks. Can you tell us how those came about?

Juice Now owner Candice Credle

Credle: The drink names are based on some of my favorite songs. For example, if you're looking for a drink to aid in weight loss you could try our "Shake it Off," which is a blend of citrus flavors including grapefruit, orange and lemon. If you want a refreshing and energizing drink, you can try our "Breathe Again" hydrator, which is a simple blend of chlorophyl and pure water. If you need a drink to help remove excess fluid, you could try "Just Kick it," which blends lemon, maple cayenne and water. Whatever drink you choose, you can be sure it's made only of fresh, local ingredients that have never been oxidized and never contain any preservatives.

Ok, so what's with this whole juicing craze anyway? Are your juices really that much better than the store-bought kind? Be honest.

Well the main diffence between the juice we serve and the store-bought kind is the nutritional value and health benefits. Store juices are packed with sweeteners, pretty coloring and preservatives designed to make them last longer. The problem with that is after 72 hours the nutritional value of what you're drinking is diminished so you're basically just consuming empty calories. Our juices, hydrators and refreshers are always fresh, cold-pressed and never contain any preservatives, which can be unhealthy for the body. When you order our juice you're not only refreshed but you know you're getting the maximum nutritional benefits.

By your own admission, you've been adapting to a healthier lifestyle for a few years. What advice would you give to those who are just getting into the juicing thing?

First I would say to start off slowly. You don't go from guzzling down milkshakes to drinking natural, non-pasteurized juices without noticing. Be prepared for things to taste differently. Start by introducing a few healthier options into your routine to give your palate time to adjust. This way you're much more likely to stick with the changes. Juicing is a great place to start because you're taking something familiar and making small adjustments that bring big benefits. At the end of the day any positive steps you take to better health are steps in the right direction.