Consumer Culture - Readers' Picks

* Best New Store
Cltch, 1512 Central Ave. 704-375-2444
* Best Local Clothing Store
Boris and Natasha, 1214 Thomas Ave. 704-375-0079
* Best Local Consignment Shop
Buffalo Exchange, 1521 Central Ave. 704-372-2300. buffaloexchange.com
* Best Place to Buy Vintage
Sleepy Poet, 4450 South Blvd. 704-529-6369. sleepypoetstuff.com
* Best Gift Shop
Paper Skyscraper, 300 East Blvd. 704-333-7130. paperskyscraper.com
* Best Shoe Store
Black Sheep, 830 Lamar Ave. 704-333-1423. blacksheepnc.com
* Best Jewelry Store
Custom, 3206 N. Davidson St. 704-980-9840. customjewelrylab.com
* Best Local Product
Lenny Boy Kombucha, 3000 S. Tryon St. 980-585-1728. discoverlennyboy.com
* Best Local Fashion Designer
Alice Andrews
* Best Home Accessories Store
West Elm Metropolitan, 1100 Metropolitan Ave. 704-333-0642. westelm.com
* Best Furniture Store
Ikea, 8300 Ikea Blvd. 888-888-4532. ikea.com
*Best Bicycle Shop
Uptown Cycles, 1432 W. Morehead St. 704-632-7440. uptowncyclescharlotte.com
* Best Hair Salon
Bohemian Stylehouse, 1318 Central Ave., Suite A1. 980-859-7633.bohemianstylehouse.com
* Best Hair Stylist
Candace Stamper of Bohemian Stylehouse, 1318 Centrl Ave., Suite A1.
*Best Makeup Artist
Jennifer Yates, facebook.com/jenredmakeup
*Best Barber Shop
No Grease, 333 E. Trade St. 980-355-0191. nogrease.com
* Best Nail Salon
Polished, 2041 South Blvd. 704-954-0004. ipolished.com
* Best Massage Shop
Okra, 1912 Commonwealth Ave. 704-266-1443. okracharlotte.com
* Best Tattoo Shop
Fu's, 3200 N. Davidson St. fustattoos.com
best piercing studio
Sadu
1515 Central Ave.
704-344-0011
best fitness studio
Aerial CLT
801 N. Tryon St.
980-292-1593
best yoga studio
NoDa Yoga
3201 N. Davidson St.
704-351-3185
best bookstore
Heroes Aren't Hard to Find
1957 E. 7th St.
704-375-7462
best record store
Lunchbox Records
825 Central Ave.
704-331-0788
best vape shop
Charlotte Vapes
9510 University City Blvd.
704-547-0011
best head shop
High Life
1525 Central Ave.
704-379-1400
best cigar store
Tinder Box
200 S. College St.
704-334-3449
best sex store
The Reddoor
3609 South Blvd.
704-255-2041
best dentist
Heather Gentry DDS of Gentry Dental
5950 Fairview Road, Suite 16
704-554-1007
best doctor
Dr. Rhett Brown MD of Novant Health Midtown
335 N. Caswell Road
704-3847980
best plumber
Three Way Plumbing
174 Church St. NE, Concord
704-795-9349
best car mechanic
Nick's Auto Repair
2437 Central Ave.
704-374-0205
best heating & air repair
Morris Jenkins
1530 Center Park Drive
704-357-0484
best dry cleaner
Elite Cleaners
3904 Colony Road, Suite C
704-554-0595
best shoe repair
Dean's Shoe Repair
2925 Selwyn Ave.
704-334-8985
best alterations
Anna's Alterations
2400 Park Road
704-348-5488
best attorney
Tatianna Moreland of Moreland Legal
980-349-8202
best realty agency
Savvy & Co.
14825 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite 165
704-438-9800
best bank (specify location)
Wells Fargo (South Blvd.)
1625 South Blvd.
704-383-5803
best spa
Ballantyne Resort and Spa
1000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway
704-248-4000
best auto dealer
Hendrick BMW
6950 E. Independence Blvd.
704-321-4851
best vet
Long Animal Hospital
2523 South Blvd.
704-523-2996
best pet store
(tie) Four Dog Pet Supply and PetSmart
2630 N. Davidson St.; 206 S. Sharon Amity Road
980-298-6046; 704-366-3807
fourdogpetsupplies.com; petsmart.com
best doggie daycare
Midwood Petsitting
3320 Eastwood Drive
704-449-9742
best in-store pet (name of pet and where to find it)
Daisy at Aerial CLT
801 N. Tryon St.
980-292-1593