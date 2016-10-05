Consumer Culture - Readers' Picks

* Best New Store

Cltch, 1512 Central Ave. 704-375-2444

* Best Local Clothing Store

Boris and Natasha, 1214 Thomas Ave. 704-375-0079

* Best Local Consignment Shop

Buffalo Exchange, 1521 Central Ave. 704-372-2300. buffaloexchange.com

* Best Place to Buy Vintage

Sleepy Poet, 4450 South Blvd. 704-529-6369. sleepypoetstuff.com

* Best Gift Shop

Paper Skyscraper, 300 East Blvd. 704-333-7130. paperskyscraper.com

* Best Shoe Store

Black Sheep, 830 Lamar Ave. 704-333-1423. blacksheepnc.com

* Best Jewelry Store

Custom, 3206 N. Davidson St. 704-980-9840. customjewelrylab.com

* Best Local Product

Lenny Boy Kombucha, 3000 S. Tryon St. 980-585-1728. discoverlennyboy.com

* Best Local Fashion Designer

Alice Andrews

* Best Home Accessories Store

West Elm Metropolitan, 1100 Metropolitan Ave. 704-333-0642. westelm.com

* Best Furniture Store

Ikea, 8300 Ikea Blvd. 888-888-4532. ikea.com

*Best Bicycle Shop

Uptown Cycles, 1432 W. Morehead St. 704-632-7440. uptowncyclescharlotte.com

* Best Hair Salon

Bohemian Stylehouse, 1318 Central Ave., Suite A1. 980-859-7633.bohemianstylehouse.com

* Best Hair Stylist

Candace Stamper of Bohemian Stylehouse, 1318 Centrl Ave., Suite A1.

*Best Makeup Artist

Jennifer Yates, facebook.com/jenredmakeup

*Best Barber Shop

No Grease, 333 E. Trade St. 980-355-0191. nogrease.com

* Best Nail Salon

Polished, 2041 South Blvd. 704-954-0004. ipolished.com

* Best Massage Shop

Okra, 1912 Commonwealth Ave. 704-266-1443. okracharlotte.com

* Best Tattoo Shop

Fu's, 3200 N. Davidson St. fustattoos.com

best piercing studio

Sadu

1515 Central Ave.

704-344-0011

facebook.com/sadubodymods

best fitness studio

Aerial CLT

801 N. Tryon St.

980-292-1593

aerialclt.com

best yoga studio

NoDa Yoga

3201 N. Davidson St.

704-351-3185

nodayoga.com

best bookstore

Heroes Aren't Hard to Find

1957 E. 7th St.

704-375-7462

heroesonline.com

best record store

Lunchbox Records

825 Central Ave.

704-331-0788

lunchboxrecords.com

best vape shop

Charlotte Vapes

9510 University City Blvd.

704-547-0011

charlottevapes.com

best head shop

High Life

1525 Central Ave.

704-379-1400

highlifesmokes.com

best cigar store

Tinder Box

200 S. College St.

704-334-3449

tinderboxcigars.com

best sex store

The Reddoor

3609 South Blvd.

704-255-2041

thereddoorstore.com

best dentist

Heather Gentry DDS of Gentry Dental

5950 Fairview Road, Suite 16

704-554-1007

gentrydentalcharlotte.com

best doctor

Dr. Rhett Brown MD of Novant Health Midtown

335 N. Caswell Road

704-3847980

nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org

best plumber

Three Way Plumbing

174 Church St. NE, Concord

704-795-9349

3wayplumbing.com

best car mechanic

Nick's Auto Repair

2437 Central Ave.

704-374-0205

best heating & air repair

Morris Jenkins

1530 Center Park Drive

704-357-0484

morrisjenkins.com

best dry cleaner

Elite Cleaners

3904 Colony Road, Suite C

704-554-0595

elite-clean.com

best shoe repair

Dean's Shoe Repair

2925 Selwyn Ave.

704-334-8985

deansshoerepair.net

best alterations

Anna's Alterations

2400 Park Road

704-348-5488

annasalterationscharlotte.com

best attorney

Tatianna Moreland of Moreland Legal

980-349-8202

morelandlegal.com

best realty agency

Savvy & Co.

14825 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite 165

704-438-9800

savvyandcompany.com

best bank (specify location)

Wells Fargo (South Blvd.)

1625 South Blvd.

704-383-5803

wellsfargo.com

best spa

Ballantyne Resort and Spa

1000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway

704-248-4000

starwoodhotels.com

best auto dealer

Hendrick BMW

6950 E. Independence Blvd.

704-321-4851

hendricksbmwcharlotte.com

best vet

Long Animal Hospital

2523 South Blvd.

704-523-2996

longanimal.com

best pet store

(tie) Four Dog Pet Supply and PetSmart

2630 N. Davidson St.; 206 S. Sharon Amity Road

980-298-6046; 704-366-3807

fourdogpetsupplies.com; petsmart.com

best doggie daycare

Midwood Petsitting

3320 Eastwood Drive

704-449-9742

midwoodpetsitting.com

best in-store pet (name of pet and where to find it)

Daisy at Aerial CLT

801 N. Tryon St.

980-292-1593

aerialclt.com