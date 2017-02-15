VIDEO Explore More CLT-based Activist Art 

Charlotte’s art scene is often seen as a fairly empty or one-dimensional canvas. That's far from the truth. After reading my cover story about five artists to look at in 2017, take some time to explore and discover the hotbed of talent swarming around the hornets nest.

With the national attention the city got after the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott and subsequent uprising, Charlotte artists are speaking out more directly than ever. Here are a few more folks to explore.

Jason Jet, “Broken Black Faces”

This Icelander-turned-Charlottean uses harmonic lyricism and indie-soul production talents to create gospel-filled, socially conscious R&B sonic art that is sure to become a musical ear worm once you listen. Check out the video for Jet’s “Broken Black Faces.”

Tiffany Packer, “K(no)w Justice, K(no)w Peace Exhibit”

Johnson C. Smith University history professor Dr. Tiffany Packer and her students are on a mission to inform people about the black narrative in connect with police brutality and the Charlotte uprising and other protests. Dr. Packer served as curator of the Levine Museum of the New South's exhibition “K(no)w Justice, K(now) Peace,” which will run from Feb. 17 - Oct. 22.

Jason Woodberry, “Intergalactic Soul Exhibit”

If you know of Charlotte artist Marcus Kiser (see cover story in this week's CL), the name Jason Woodberry will be mentioned in tandem. The art duo are creators of the Intergalactic Soul Exhibit now showing at the Mccoll Center for Art + Innovation as a part of the “The World Is a Mirror of My Freedom Exhibition.” Take a look at the pieces Woodberry created for this particular exhibit.

Jeremy ‘Jerell’ Fluker, “Black is Lovely”</p>

Jeremy ‘Jerell’ Fluker is an up-and-coming Charlotte rapper who is a part NC creative collective The Port. The laid-back vibes of his song “Black Is Lovely” are filled with "knowledge of self” lyricism. The way Jerell provides pro-black commentary in this track can get just about anyone to sing along.

April Marten, “Southern Hypocrisy” Book Art Sculpture

Southern Hypocrisy, 2008 Collection of UNC Charlotte Atkins Library

April Marten creates work that questions the status quo. A researcher of social issues and systemic injustices, Marten finds her muse and shares her observations and perspective through various forms of art. Below you will find one of her book art pieces titled Southern Hypocrisy.

Marten is the steward of the Charlotte art conversation meet-up “Charlotte Art Chat” where art academics and art newcomers come together to talk about art.

