Fall Guide 

September

click to enlarge Bill Burr is at Belk Theater on Sept. 9. (Photo credit: Koury Angelo)

Sept. 9 — We don't use the term 'Voice of a Generation' sparingly, but the title seems to fit comedian Bill Burr. Over the last year, the comic has continued his popular podcast, released a hit animated series on Netflix called F is for Family and resumed his role on New Girl. Check him out for yourself at the Belk Theater. $35. 8 p.m. 130 N. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Sept. 9-10 — Featuring more the 40 wine vendors, the seventh annual Sip & Stroll is about more than just drinking. There are also an assortment of vendors selling arts and crafts throughout the event. Live music, too. $30. Sept. 9, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.; Sept. 10, 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Rooftop 210, 210 E. Trade St., Suite 230B. sipandstrollcharlotte.com.

Sept. 10 — Call it shameless self promotion, but the Eat From A Truck festival (presented by Creative Loafing) has got us crazy excited because it combines food trucks, beer and live music (Langhorne Slim and the Law perform), all on our home base at the AvidXchange Music Factory. With about 100 trucks on site, it promises to be the largest food truck rally ever held in the Carolinas. Come hungry. $10-$25; free for kids 10 and under. 12 p.m. for VIP; 1 p.m. for general admission. 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. eatfromatruck.com.

Drag Brunch at Pure Pizza kickoff on Sept. 10. (Photo credit: Bethany Otten Photography)

Sept. 10 — Charlotte's favorite drag queen Buff Faye & her squad are bringing their talents to Pure Pizza for Drag Brunch. This Rainbows & Unicorns brunch will be the first in a series of drag brunches (see ad to the right for more coming this Fall). Mimosas will be flowing and the pizza is always piping hot, just like Buff Faye! Proceeds will go to Campus Pride. For reservations, call 980-430-1701. 1911 Central Ave. allbuff.com.

Sept. 10 — Wanna have a groovy time with your furry canine friends? WoofStock is the place to be for all things dog. Vendors selling dog products, rescue groups, raffles and live music are what's in store. $5. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Amos' Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. 704-377-6874. amossouthend.com.

Sept. 10 — Urban Ministry Center's ArtWorks 945 program led to Creatively Constructed, an art show that features works by folks who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness. The family-friendly show is free to attend and all sales are split between the artist and the program. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Urban Ministry Center, 945 N. College St.

Sept. 10 — Felines aren't allowed at the annual Kitty Cabaret, but the event does include catered appetizers, a silent auction and entertainment. This year all funds raised will benefit two great non-profit organizations: Saving Southern Kitties and the Humane Society of Charlotte. Purr-fect, right? $20. 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Petra's, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. 704-332-6608. petraspianobar.com.

Sept. 10 —They've been brewing kombucha, beer and wild ale for quite a while and are well deserving of a bigger and better spot. Come out to the grand opening of Lenny Boy Brewing Co.'s new space and get a little tipsy in the taproom. There will be live music, food trucks, games and giveaways during the celebration. 3000 S. Tryon St. 980-585-1728. discoverlennyboy.com.

Sept. 10 — Tosco Music Parties are a fun way to hear more than a dozen musical acts and they raise money for youth music scholarships. As we said in a review of an previous party, "Think of it as the musical equivalent of walking into a Ben & Jerry's and saying, 'I'd like a spoonful of everything, please.'" $17-$23. 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 South Tryon St. toscomusicparty.org.

Sept. 10-11 — The change of the seasons is the inspiration behind Loose Leaves, a showcase coming to the Duke Energy Theater that lends the stage to Charlotte dancers and choreographers who might otherwise lack the resources to put on a production. $12. Duke Energy Theater, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Sept. 16 — It's never too early for a good fright and Scarowinds has you covered. The theme park is transformed with folks in costumes and with plenty of scare tactics up their sleeves. There are also more than 16 differemt haunted shows and attractions. Starts Sept. 16. Continues Friday-Sunday through Oct. 30. Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd. carowinds.com.

Sept. 17-18 — Every year Uptown's Tryon Street transforms into "little India" when Festival of India takes over Tryon Street. You'll get the sights, sounds and smells of India, as vendors stack up in tents cooking curry-scented goodness and stages display music and dances throughout the two-day festivities, which also takeover the stage of Belk Theater. $7-$6; free for kids under 10. Sept. 17, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 18, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. indiafestival.iacofcarolinas.org.

Sept. 17-25 — Chickspeare, Charlotte's resident all-female Shakespeare troupe, brings the famous playwright's Comedy of Errors to NoDa Brewery. You won't need to pack brews, but you will need to bring your own chair for this outdoor parking lot production. $20. 2921 N. Tryon St. chickspeare.com.

Sept. 19 — There are two kinds of music fans: the kind that think Pet Sounds is one of the greatest albums ever recorded, and the kind that don't know what the hell they're talking about. The former will get the chance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of said album when Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds at Belk Theater. $20 and up. 7:30 p.m. 130 N. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Sept. 23 — The I Love the 90s is a tour that steps into Time Warner Cable Arena and might make you feel like you've traveled back in time. Featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt n Pepa, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Coolio, and Rob Base, it's sure to stir some nostaglia. $54 and up. 8 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 24 — Don't have your passport? UNC Charlotte's 41st Annual International Festival is the next best thing. You'll feel like you've gone all around the world during this outing at UNC Charlotte. Food, music, dancing, costumes, cultural displays and more. It's a small world after all. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. UNC Charlotte Barnhardt Student Activity Center, 9201 University City Blvd. http://ifest.uncc.edu/.

Hannibal Buress is at Knight Theater on Sept. 24.

Sept. 24 — Hannibal Buress presents this Hannibal Montanabel Experience. The comic started to get shine as Ilana's sort-of boyfriend on Broad City, but he's built his own name up and become one of the nation's most popular stand-up acts. $25 and up. 8 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Sept. 24 — There's plenty of beer samplings and barbecue at Lake Norman Beerfest. In addition to tastings, there's live music from Southern Sauce, Simplified and Blue Monday. $35-$60. Galway Hooker Pub, 17044 Kenton Drive, Cornelius. lknbeerfest.com.

Sept. 24 — Basic bitches rejoice, it's all pumpkin everything at Sycamore Brewing's Pumpkin Fest. Five food trucks are on site, and pumpkin delicacies are aplenty (pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin sliders and pumpkin beer to name a few). Not to forget that Sycamore is brewing its Gord Have Mercy brew. Cheers to that! 12 p.m.-10 p.m. 2161 Hawkins St. 704-910-3821. sycamorebrew.com.

Sept. 24-25 — Held in doors at Carolina Courts, the Metrolina Native American Association Pow Wow celebrates the indigenous cultures of North America with cultural displays, guest speakers, vendors and performances of ancient dances and traditions that have been passed down to folks in the community over the ages. Carolina Courts, 204 Chestnut Parkway, Indian Trail. metrolinanativeamericans.org.

Sept. 29 — If you've ever found yourself wondering how you could channel your love of beer into doing good for others, now is your time to shine: NoDa Brewery is hosting Pink Pint Night, and the more you drink, the more proceeds will go toward providing mammograms for uninsured women. That's worth a round! Free. 4 p.m. 2921 N. Tryon St. charlotteradiology.com

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 — In its second year in the Q.C., Breakin' Convention CLT 2016 is one that's not to be missed. In addition to giving b-boys and b-girls a chance to take to the streets and break a move, the two-day festivities feature hip-hop and welcome international breakdancing troupes onto stages for some damn impressive performances. Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, 10 a.m. 130 N. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blmenthalarts.org.

October

Oct. 1 — What better way to break down stereotypes about gay men and rugby than with a good 'ol scrum? That's the goal for the Charlotte Royals rugby team, anyways, when they host the 2nd Annual Queen City Crown Rugby Tournament at the Rugby Athletic Center. $15-$25. 3722 S. Tryon St. queencitycrown.com.

Oct. 1 — In its 23rd year, the Carolina Renaissance Festival is a time to dress up, people-watch and savor the meatiness of turkey legs. The recreation of a 16th-century European village gives you the opportunity to feel like you're either a mere peasant or you're royalty. It's ok, not everyone comes from the castle and as you'll notice the folks who come from humble upbringings might just be some of the more creative. You'll find music, comedy, theater, food and drink, fine hand-made arts and crafts, artisan demonstrations, games and rides. Starts Oct. 1 and held on Saturdays, Sundays, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Continues through Nov. 20. $14 -$24. Carolina Renaissance Festival, 16445 Poplar Tent Road. carolina.renfestinfo.com.

Oct. 5 — Renowned jazz-fusion artist Esperanza Spadling explores the elasticity of identity through her alter-ego, Emily, on her fifth studio album. Share in the experience with her performance of Emily's De+Evolution at the McGlohon Theater. $29.50-$54.50. 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Oct. 5 — It's Halloween all year long for horror punk rocker Wednesday 13, and the North Carolina native promises to get you in the spooky spirit when his Bloodshed for All tour stops at Amos' Southend. Come out and plague! $15. 7 p.m. 1423 S. Tryon St. 704-377-6874. amossouthend.com.

Oct. 7 — Creative Loafing's Best Of Charlotte 2016 Party at McColl Center for Art + Innovation is a must for folks who make up this fine city that we live in. Winners of both readers' and critics' picks will be in attendance, so razzle dazzle and do some mingling with the best of the best. This year's theme is centered around cosplay, so break out any superhero and character costumes that are lingering in the closet. You don't have to wait until Halloween or the next comic book convention to geek out. $25 tickets include admission, five drink tickets, appetizers from different Charlotte restaurants, entertainment and a costume contest. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. 721 N. Tryon St. clclt.com/charlotte/ItsPARTYtime/Page.

Oct. 8 — As if you didn't think the folks at Single Cell Productions were strange already, this show, Purgatory 72: Cirque Du Strange, will remind you of how much that is true and, hopefully, of how good being different can be. The longtime BDSM show includes fetish performances, music from DJ Triskyl and DJ Codec, rope suspension and aerialists, pole dancers, carbaret and more. Think of it as a traveling circus turned wicked. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Amos' Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. 704.377-6874. amossouthend.com.

Oct. 8 — In its 26th year, the annual Latin American Festival is one of Charlotte's most popular for good reason. There's plenty of Latin-American grub, lots of vendors giving away free swag and a stellar music lineup every year. Live music from Desorden Publico, La Santa Cecilia, and more, including headliner Luis Enrique. $5; free for children 8 and under. Oct. 8, 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road.festivallatinoamericano.org.

Oct. 13-15 — Oh, Lawdy! Del Shore's Sordid Lives may have gotten cut from the small screen after just one season, but the beloved white trash family of Texans lives on, and they're coming to Charlotte's McGlohon Theater. We bet fans of this award-winning stage show already know how much a date with the Ingrams will cost $32.09. 345 N College St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Oct. 14-16 — When Charlotte Contemporary takes over The Park Expo & Conference Center, the space transforms. Contemporary artists present their latest works, including ceramics, glass, wood, metal, mixed-media, jewelry, threads and more. It's all hand-crafted and pretty damn cool. $7-$15; free for kids 14 and under. Oct. 14, 12-6 p.m.; Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Park Expo & Conference Center (formerly The Charlotte Merchandise Mart) 2500 Independence Blvd. charlottecontemporary.com.

Oct. 14 — Imagine a vivid cast of art pop cartoon characters pasted over bleak black and white photos of Los Angeles. That's the aesthetic of Lewis Klahr's Sixty Six exhibit, presented by New Frequencies at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation. $7. 8 p.m. 721 N. Tryon. 704-332-5535. mccollcenter.org.

Oct. 15 — More than 100 authors from across the country will be attending Carolina Book Fest. That means signings galore. $15-$25. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Charlotte Marriott City Center, 100 W. Trade St. carolinabookfest.com.

Oct. 15 — The Charlotte Writers' Club, along with nearly a dozen community partners, is planning Carolinas WordFest, a celebration of the talented writers who call the Carolinas home and the power of words. Held in various venues in Charlotte's First Ward, this event will include not only poets, memoirists and novelists, but also scriptwriters, playwrights, storytellers and lyricists. The free interactive festival also will offer panels and workshops, as well as a book market with author signings. However, the focus will be on performances and pairings that mix genres and media. Free. 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. First Ward Park, 301 E 7th St. carolinaswordfest.com.

Oct. 15 — You can enjoy local hard cider (and obligatory doughnuts) at Windy Hill Orchard all season long, but the annual Apple Harvest Festival only comes once a year. In addition to partaking in the usual cider shenanigans, there will be hayrides, a pumpkin patch and lots of sweet treats! 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.. 1860 Black Highway, York. 803-684-0690. windyhillorchard.com.

Oct. 15 — Sustain Charlotte's second annual Biketoberfest lets participants bike, walk, and/or ride transit to a variety of destinations in Center City, Wesley Heights and South End while getting stamps in an official Biketoberfest passport. The more destinations visited, the more chances to win really cool prizes. Tickets include an event T-shirt ($25 tickets), entry to the afterparty at Triple C Brewing, a craft beer and discounts and prizes from sponsoring businesses. 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Triple C Brewery, 2900 Griffith St. sustaincharlotte.org/biketoberfest.

Oct. 15 — Get your sample glass ready: the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is hosting the 6th Annual Brewer's Ball at Discovery Place. Stock up on beer and snack samples from the best Charlotte breweries and restaurants, and then shamelessly explore the hands-on 'Cool Stuff' exhibit without a kid in sight. $75-$125. 301 N Tryon St. brewersball.eventscff.org.

Oct. 15 — Held in the heart of South End and featuring local and regional vinters, the South End Wine Festival gives folks a chance to taste the wines from right in your metaphorical backyard — more than 25 wineries to be exact. Live music and food trucks, too. $35-$50. 308 W. Carson Blvd. 2p.m.-6 p.m. southendwinefest.org.

Oct. 20-22 — Charlotte Ballet: Fall Works kicks off the season with this double-feature, featuring the choreography of Ohad Naharin and Charlotte Ballet resident Dwight Rhoden. The production mixes 1980s house music with electric techno to create a score to match the unique choreography. $25-$85. Knight Theater, 430 S Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Oct. 21 — Worth a north-bound I-77 tread to Statesville, the Carolina BalloonFest features a parade of hot air balloons. Wanna fly in one of them? There are sign-ups to go up, up, and away. Or, you can stay happily on the ground and just enjoy the sight of them floating about, as well as live music and entertainment in a family-friendly atmosphere. Oct. 21, 3 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 22, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Oct. 23, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. $15-$25. Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive. carolinaballoonfest.com.

Oct. 21-23 — Charlotte Geeks is hosting this three-day Geek Gala that includes a "Muggles" market, an artist walkway, a film festival and gaming competitions building up to the Saturday night Gala event and charity raffle. This year's theme is space travel, so everything from Star Trek to Star Wars, Lost in Space to Battlestar Galactica, is fair game. $35. Hilton Executive Park, 5624 Westpark Drive. charlottegeeks.com/geek-gala/.

Oct. 21-22 — A cappella and an abandoned asylum? We're in! Get dressed in your best steampunk-inspired costume and enjoy Unhinged, a spooky musical tour through an abandoned asylum that's haunted by some very musical ghouls at the Duke Energy Theater. $20. 345 N College St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org

Oct. 21-22 — Latta Plantation's regular schedule of Civil War reenactments and peaceful self-guided tours takes a backseat to horror for the annual Ghost Walk Haunted Trail. Dodge boogeymen and ghosts as you're guided through spooky sections of the 52-acre plantation and outbuildings, dating back to 1800. $10. 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville. lattaplantation.org.

Oct. 22-30 — Love can cut like a freshly-sharpened razor in The Barber of Seville, a twisted tale of love and deception in which a sharp-witted barber finds himself at the center of a love dual between a creepy doctor and a gallant count, both competing for the damsel of their dreams. Presented by Opera Carolina. $20-$154. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Oct. 23 — It's time to take to the streets during the second edition of Open Streets 704. Streets in a variety of neighborhoods (Biddleville, Smallwood, Seversville, Wesley Heights, Fourth Ward, Third Ward, Wilmore, and SouthEnd), all of which connect, are closed off so that they are pedestrian-friendly with entertainment and "green" demos and activities along the way. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. openstreets704.com.

Oct. 23 — Folks from local restaurants and amateur cooking teams gather for the 7th Annual Dilworth/South End Chili Cook-Off. There will be four categories up for judgment — "red," "vegetarian," "the other ones" and "people's choice." There's also live music from Ollie Take Cover and games. $10; kids get in free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Atherton Mill, 2000 South Blvd. dsechilicookoff.org.

Oct. 23 — Laughter is the best medicine ... even when the ailment is the most ridiculous presidential election of all time. Laugh the pain away with Slate and The Second City, who join forces for Unelectable — a delicious election-season roast featuring a mash-up of sketches, music and more. $19.50-$49.50. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Oct. 29 — It's an all-you-can-eat blue crab showdown at Crabtober Fest — that is, once you've signed the shellfish waiver at the door. These guys are taking no chances and don't want to see you looking like a blowfish. Craft beer and shrimp available for purchase, too. $40-$45; $10 for kids 12 and under. Oct. 29, 12 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Unknown Brewing Company, 1327 S. Mint St. carolinafishmarket.com.

Oct. 29 — The runway at one of the world's busiest airports makes for a nice flat running surface during the 10th Anniversary Runway 5K. It's good for long-time runners and rookies, you just have to watch out for all the incoming planes (just kidding). $25, but that number increases come Oct. 17th. Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway. runsignup.com/Race/NC/Charlotte/Runway5KRun.

Oct. 29 — The UQuest Urban Adventure Race is described as "part obstacle, part scavenger hunt, and part unknown." Solve clues, complete challenges and learn local history during this three-hour race. $39-$62. Fairfield Inn & Suites, 201 South McDowell St. urbanadventurequest.com.

Oct. 29 — Put on your craziest costume for this Charlotte Costume Dash 5k. Starts and finishes at Inside Out Sports (1514 South Church Street). $25-45. 5:30-11:30 p.m. costumedash.com/charlotte/.

Oct. 29 — The Center for Prevention Services is hosting this debut masquerade ball, Stigma Unmasked. It's a formal with dancing, entertainment and silent and live auctions. Organizers aim to to raise awareness about the harms of substance use and mental health. $25-$50. 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.The Big Chill, 911 E. Morehead St.

November

Nov. 1 — Dia de los Muertos isn't just about picado banners and sugar skulls. Get the full story behind this Mexican day of remembrance at Day of the Dead Cultural Explanation, hosted by Latin American Coalition's Lucila Ruvucalba. Free. 6 p.m. Levine Museum of the New South, 200 E. 7th St. 704-333-1887. museumofthenewsouth.org

Nov. 4-5 — While the premise of the 100 Words Film Festival is pretty simple (write and produce a film that is exactly 100 words long), the results are anything but. Now in their third year, the 100 Words Film Festival aims to prove that filmmaking can be accessible to all by featuring the work of students alongside pros. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. 100wordsfilmfestival.com.

Nov. 6 — One of the most influential musicians of all time, Bob Dylan needs no introduction (but if we had to write one we would probably start with a long list of awards and accolades this rock-n-roll hall-of-famer has racked up over the years). The man graces us with his presence at the Belk Theater. 130 N. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

Nov. 18 — Stand-up veteran Marc Maron has proven his staying power in the comedy game time and time again. His hit self-titled IFC TV series recently wrapped, he's penned a best-selling collection of essays and has made numerous TV and movie appearances, but it's his podcast that's gotten the most attention in recent years; President Obama even came to his garage to record an episode. Luckily the legend has some jokes left over for Charlotte. $24.50 and up. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.

[image-5]

Nov. 19-Dec. 4 — Murder can be complicated. For aspiring heir Monty Navarro, it doesn't help that he has to juggle murderous plans with a scheming mistress and a snobbish fiancée. Hilarity ensues in A Gentleman's Guide to Murder, a Tony Award-winning musical comedy coming to the Knight Theater. $22.50 and up. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. blumenthalarts.org.