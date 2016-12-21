New Year's Eve Guide 

Every New Year's Eve people rush to figure out what they want to do. Usually the choice is between doing it big out on the town or staying indoors — preferably at a house party. No matter what you choose, just remember to drink responsibly (if you do at all). It's ok to go into 2017 with a hangover, but you don't want to go into the New Year with a record. We've put together a list of some New Year's Eve parties happening in the Charlotte area. Scan the list for what appeals to you the most — whether it's the usual drinking intensive shenanigans or something new — because as we all know, new things are always popping up in Charlotte.

New Year's Eve at The Imperial: One of the newest editions to Uptown's newly dubbed "Northend Station Corridor," is The Imperial. The lounge will be offering a '50s themed black tie party with live jazz and a DJ on the roof. $25 in advance and $40 at the door gets you light hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. VIP tickets also available. Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The Imperial, 300 N. College St. imperialclt.com.

Rio De Carnival New Year's Eve at BlackFinn Ameripub: This seeming Brazilian spin on NYE sounds like fun. Ticket price includes a champagne toast at midnight, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, giveaways and party favors. VIP package options available, too. Tickets at eventbrite.com, search "Rio De Carnival NYE!" Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.Blackfinn Ameripub, 210 East Trade St.

Amos' Final New Year's Eve Show: As you've probably already heard, Amos' is closing its doors next year. This will be the final chance you have to spend NYE in the concert space that opened back in 2000. The night kicks off with Cassette Rewind, a Charlotte-based '80s cover band, and continues with Gump Fiction, a local '90s cover band. Nostalgia at its finest, right? $15-$20 at the door. Dec. 31, 8 p.m.www.amosfinalnye.com.

New Year's Eve at Howl at the Moon: Home to dueling pianos and mixed drink buckets, Howl at the Moon is offering several packages. The "All About the Bass" package is $60 per person and includes guaranteed entry, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight, food and an open bar from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. There's also the "Just Dance" package that's just $40 per person and includes guaranteed entry, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight, food and two house drinks (up to $8) for the folks who want to wake up to 2017 without a hangover. Howl at the Moon Charlotte, 210 E. Trade St. howlatthemoon.com/nye-cha/.

Black New Year's Eve Go-Go Explosion at King of Spicy: The party features go-go band, Uptown Swagga. There's also music by DJ Jay Quest, party favors, balloons, hookahs and a champagne toast at midnight. Chicken and waffles will be on the menu and bottle service will be available. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. King of Spicy, 5546 Albemarle Road.

4th Annual Southern Skyline Grand Ball at Le Meridien: 2016 was a good year for Le Meridien. They opened City Lights Rooftop and were even named Charlotte's "Best Rooftop Bar" by CL in our Best of Charlotte issue. The all-inclusive celebration is a classy option and damn it, we know the craft cocktails will be delish. Book a room and do it big with the comfort of a nearby bed. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Le Meridien, 555 S McDowell St. southern-skyline.com.

New Year's Eve Carnivale at Slate: Shake it at this NYE shindig with party favors, a photo booth, a balloon drop, multiple DJs, plenty of beer, wine, liquor options and the obligatory champagne toast at midnight. VIP tickets available, too. Go to eventbrite.com and search "New Year's Eve Carnivale 2016." $80 and up. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Slate Billiards, 200 East Bland St.

New Year's Eve at Tilt on Tryon: The $60 all-inclusive party package includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. That's not to forget a dance floor and a bar stocked with plenty of alcoholic bevs. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tilt on Trade, 127 W Trade St.

NYE Cocktails & Confetti at Ink N Ivy: This new Uptown spot has chic, funky décor. General admission tickets include: RadioJacks will be performing, in addition to DJs. There will also be an appetizers buffet, plenty of beer, wine, cocktails & spirits, a champagne toast at midnight, a late breakfast buffet and party favors. VIP and dinner packages available. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Ink N Ivy, 222 S. Church St. sportslinkus.com/events/event/new-years-eve-2017/.

New Year's Eve Fiesta at Strike City: Why not spend your NYE on the lanes? Bowling is fun, even if you can't seem to knock down any pins. Maney from KISS 95.1's morning show will be the host of the party. $10 admission, VIP bowling lanes available, and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets at eventbrite.com. $10 and up. Dec. 31, 11 p.m.- 2 a.m. Strike City, 210 East Trade St.

New Year's Eve at Snug Harbor: Why not roll in the new year supporting a local music venue and live music from local bands. Andy the Doorbum, Jaggermouth, and Sinners & Saints will be performing. This is going to be good and admission is only $10. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. 704-561-1781. snugrock.com.

5Church Charlotte New Year's Eve Late Night: This chic Uptown spot will have an open bar and buffet from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. There's also a live DJ and the usual suspects – a champagne toast at midnight, a live countdown of the ball drop and party favors. Advance tickets at www.TicketLeap.com (keywords: 5Church Charlotte). Dec. 31, 10 p.m. 5Church, 127 N Tryon St. Suite 8. 704-919-1322. 5ChurchCharlotte.com.

New Years Eve at Triple C Brewing Company: The brewery will be open regular hours (12 p.m.-9 p.m.). A food truck, Go Go KU will be onsite. If you can't make it out to the brewery on New Year's Eve, try hitting up the brewery in 2017 (although they'll be closed on New Year's Day). Bigger and better things are in store for the brewery in 2017. There's slated to be a new event space and a new seven barrel brew house that will help them to expand beer selections and batches. Dec. 31, 12 p.m.- 9 p.m. Triple C Brewing Co., 2900 Griffith St. triplecbrewing.com.

Chicago: A NYE Affair at Barreled at The Lift: Ring in the New Year in flapper dresses and/or zoot suits. The '20s themed party will feature hand crafted cocktails, a champagne toast, hors d'oeuvres, party favors, hookah and beer, wine and craft cocktails. Music by DJ Amalgam and DJ Nurotik. Tickets at eventbrite.com. $45-$75. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Barreled at The Lift, m1600 East Woodlawn Road, Suite 130. barreledcharlotte.com.

New Year's Eve at Fitzgerald's Irish Pub: All-inclusive party includes top-shelf liquor, beer, wine and champagne, a breakfast buffet, music from a DJ, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and free parking at the Wake Forest Parking Garage between 5 p.m. 3 a.m. with validation. Though you shouldn't be driving if you're hitting up the bar. Fitzgerald's Irish Pub, 201 E 5th St. fitzgeraldscharlotte.com.

New Year's Eve at The Wine Loft: Clink your wine glasses together for the coming New Year. There are live samba dancers and a DJ for the night's entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. $25 (includes a champagne toast at midnight). VIP options available. The Wine Loft, 2201 South Blvd. 704-919.-0222. wineloftcharlotte.com.

New Year's Eve Bash at Southside: All-inclusive tickets starting at $45 and include drinks, music from DJs, a champagne toast at midnight, passed hors d'oeuvres, party favors and a heated patio. Tickets at eventbrite.com, search "Southside All Inclusive New Years Eve Bash." Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Southside, 1600 Montford Drive.

New Year's Eve at Stache House Bar & Lounge: This NYE shindig, presented by the SOL Kitchen, features music by DJ DR. There will be hookahs, free parking, and best of all, entry is free with RSVP before 10 p.m. VIP/tables available. Tickets at eventbrite.com, search "Stachehouse New Year's Eve." Dec. 31, 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Stache House, 1520 South Blvd.

Angry Ale's New Year's Eve House Party: This anti-outrageous NYE prices party includes party favors, a champagne toast, music from a DJ and it's only $10 to get in. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Angry Ale's, 1518 Montford Drive. angryales.com.

The Avett Brothers at Bojangles' Coliseum: Last year the popular Americana band played in Greensboro, but this year they're closer to home. $58 and up. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum, 2700 East Independence Blvd. bojangles.coliseumcharlotte.com.

New Year's Eve on the Rooftop at The Pump House: This new Rock Hill restaurant is probably going to put on one hell of a party. Not a crazy party, but a classy one with wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres (including a raw bar), party favors, a champagne toast and live music all night long. $79 – $129. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. -1a.m. Pump House, 575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill. 803-329-8888. rockhillpumphouse.com.

New Year's Eve at Kennedy's: This longtime Elizabeth establishment is throwing a NYE party that includes all the usual suspects...there will be drinks, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $45. Kennedy's, 366 N Caswell Road.

The NYE Great Gatsby Gala at Kandy Bar: This 'roaring '20s themed party features music from DJ Yona, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. $25 and up. Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Kandy Bar, 210 E. Trade St., Ste. 342. 980-585-4337.kandybarcharlotte.com.

New Year's Eve at Visulite Theatre: Celebrate the coming of the New Year with live music. Futurebirds headlines with opening acts, The High Divers and Amigo (see this week's music feature for more on this Charlotte-based trio). $15-$20. Dec. 31, 8:45 p.m. 704-358-9200. visulite.com.

New Years Eve at Rooftop 210: Call this your party with a view. The space is covered and heated. It will feature DJs, a buffet, passed appetizers and unlimited drinks. $70. Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. https://rooftop210nye2017.eventbrite.com.

0017 James Bond New Years Eve Celebration at Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark: The hotel is offering overnight package for $425. It may sound like a lot, but it also includes a lot. Overnight accommodation, two tickets to the party cocktail hour, a four-course dinner, live music, a photo booth, a champagne toast at midnight and breakfast for two the next morning. Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. renaissancecharlottesouthpark.com.

St. Sylvester's Eve NYE Party at Sugar Creek Brewing Co.: The brewery is planning to unveil some new brews, including Apricot Tripel. They'll also be pulling out two kegs of Sugar Creek XV from the cellar. Live music from Caleb Davis. Free admission. Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Sugar Creek Brewing Co., 215 Southside Drive. 704-521-3333. sugarcreekbrewing.com.

New Year's Eve at VBGB: This annual party takes over VBGB and the tented patio turns into a dance floor. DJ Overcash will be spinning all night. The all inclusive package includes beer, wine, liquor, a buffet from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., a champagne toast at midnight and party favors. $70. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. VBGB, 920 Hamilton St. 704-333-4111. vbgbuptown.com/tickets/.

Su Casa New Year's Eve Party at Petra's: The folks that host this regular nightlife event are taking things up a notch for the NYE shenanigans. There will be DJs spinning music all night and more is slated to be announced soon. Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Petra's, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. 704-332-6608. petraspianobar.com.