I'm a woman who watches porn — we do exist — and I have a mad crush on a male porn star named Small Hands. Unfortunately, his videos focus less on his handsome face and more on some girl's ass. Do! Not! Want! Is there a way to ask a porn star to please make a few movies in a certain way? I would like to see some movies that feature less of her and more of him!

Salivating About Male Performer's Lovely Exterior

"I work with anyone I get hired to work with. I don't have just one costar," said Small Hands, porn star, filmmaker, and composer. But the ass you're referring to, SAMPLE, the ass Small Hands has been seen with most, is the one that belongs to his fiancée, Joanna Angel, the porn star/director/producer who pioneered the "alt-porn" genre.

"I got into porn because I started dating her," Small Hands told me after I read him your question. "I've been performing for three years, and my GF has been in the game for 12 years. She really put alt-porn on the map — she was the first girl with tattoos to appear on the cover of Hustler magazine."

Regardless of whose ass it is, SAMPLE, you want to see less girl ass and more Small Hands face. Could he make that happen for you?

"Plenty of performers have clips-for-sale stores on their websites, and some make custom video clips for fans," Small Hands said. "But I can't provide special clips for this fan — as much as I would love to — because running our company and editing the films and composing music for them doesn't leave us much time for anything else."

If you want to watch porn that focuses more on guys, Small Hands recommends "porn for women" or "porn for couples."

"These films do tend to give the guys a little more screen time. Also, there's always gay porn, which focuses 100 percent on men, so no worry about seeing a lady butt in those movies."

A woman I follow on Instagram — whose account is open for all to follow — shares highly sexualized images of herself daily, e.g., pictures of her at the beach, pictures of her when she's just waking up, pictures of her in a towel after a shower. Via direct message, I politely inquired about purchasing a pair of her used panties. She sent me a very rude note in response and then blocked me. I find this hypocritical, considering the highly sexualized nature of the photos she posts. She reads your column, something I know because she posted a photo of one, and I am writing to you in hopes that you will scold this woman for being so hypocritically prudish and also ask her to unblock me.

Personally Hurt Over This Occurrence

She may be a reader, PHOTO, but you're clearly not. Because I'm on her side, not yours, which any regular reader could have predicted. Someone sharing photos of themselves at the beach, in bed, out of the shower, etc., doesn't entitle you to their panties any more than someone sharing photos from their colonoscopy entitles you to their turds. There's no shortage of women online selling their panties, PHOTO, direct your inquires to them.

I think you got things wrong with CUCKS, the man whose husband got upset when he reacted with excitement when his husband shared a fantasy about sleeping with another man. I think CUCKS's husband got upset because he only wanted more attention from his husband. Maybe CUCKS's husband fantasizes about cheating because he wants someone to want him intensely and he doesn't feel his partner wants him intensely enough. Telling his partner about his fantasy may have just been an attempt to get his partner to show some emotional intensity.

Tuesday Morning Advice Columning

If you're correct, TMAC, I would advise CUCKS to dump his husband — because who wants to be with someone who plays those kinds of mind games? A person who lies about having a particular fantasy and then shames or guilts their partner for having the wrong reaction isn't a person worth sharing fantasies with, much less a life.