Follow us
Mobile

April 19, 2012 Film » Features

The 20 Greatest Rock Films Ever Made 

By
(Five years ago, in the March 21, 2007, issue of Creative Loafing, we ran "Music For The Movies: The 20 Greatest Rock Films Ever Made." The piece and its sidebars - The Also-Rans and The 10 Worst - proved to be so…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (10)

Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

People who saved…

More by Matt Brunson

Latest in Features

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation