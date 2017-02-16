The Blotter: Double the Payout 

Pay It Forward State employees filed a police report last week after a gas station employee thought they had outsmarted the system, only to find they may be the dumbest person playing the lottery. According to the report, someone working at a place that sells lottery tickets took one that had already been paid out and tried mailing it to the state lottery office, apparently hoping it would simply pay out again. If it were that easy, folks would be lining up for jobs at the gas station.

Step Away A man wanted to walk enough steps just to get him to the parking lot when he tried shoplifting from Target at Metropolitan, but he didn't reach his daily fitness goals. Employees at the store alerted security when they saw the man stick a FitBit down the front of his pants and begin walking toward the entrance. When confronted, the man was cooperative and agreed to wait in the security office until police arrived. They should have let him walk around the store a bit, just for the step count.

Stop the Cycle A group of relatives in the University area decided to take matters into their own hands last week after realizing that a younger member of the family was getting bullied. Although it's unclear how many people were on each side, what is clear from the report is that six people, all of them neighbors representing one of two houses on the streets, came together to discuss the bullying. Before it was said and done, the two groups came to blows. All six of the victims/suspects suffered minor injuries in the affray, with a 41-year-old woman and 67-year-old man needing to be transported to the hospital for treatment. Nobody was seriously hurt.

click to enlarge

Revved Up A 43-year-old woman near Uptown called police after a group of at least three thieves robbed her of all the vehicles in her garage, save for the car. The woman told police that at some point over a long weekend, unknown suspects took off with two bicycles from her garage and a riding lawnmower. She said she never heard anyone start up the mower, so she's unsure how they got it out of the garage, but it's safe to say the folks on the bikes made it out quicker.

Into Thin Air A 72-year-old woman was left quite literally breathless last week after someone stole her life source from the back of a truck in west Charlotte. The woman reported that someone stole a $750 portable oxygen tank from the trunk when she forgot it was left there for two hours one afternoon.

Watch Your Back A man's stepfather might be giving him the side-eye from here on out after a so-called accident in his home last week. Police responded to the step-father's home after his stepson was visiting at 10:30 p.m. and suddenly shot his gun off. The stepson said it was a mistake, and that the handgun only went off because he put the gun down on the ground too hard. Unsurprisingly, alcohol was involved in the incident.

Play Too Much Police had to get involved when a tussle turned into a rumble in a high school classroom in northeast Charlotte last week. An officer was called to the classroom in Mallard Creek High School after two students began play fighting, and then quickly began really fighting. The officer responded by putting the two students in what began as play handcuffs.

Too Expensive Employees at a convenience store in west Charlotte called police after a man who never wanted to pay for his snacks in the first place finally dropped all pretense and just robbed the store. Employees told officers that a man came into the store and tried to buy a bag of chips and a soda. When he was told the price of the snacks, he began arguing with the cashier, saying that it was too much. Quickly after the argument started, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the cashier, which seems to have won the argument for him, because he was able to leave the store with the snacks without paying.