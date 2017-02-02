The Blotter: Snowy escape 

Cover Your Tracks A report recently surfaced from the time early in January when a slight dust-up of snow struck Charlotte, not necessarily justifying everyone's trips to the store for milk and bread but apparently still making things difficult for thieves. Police responded to a man's duplex apartment in east Charlotte after the man found that his car had been stolen. The man said he walked out to the spot where he had parked his Chevrolet Silverado, only to find that it was gone. He followed a set of footprints in the snow from the parking spot directly back to the door of the duplex apartment attached to his. It was later found that the neighbor living there had taken his car without permission.

Supplies While it's frighteningly frequent that police respond to calls of people robbing pizza delivery drivers by using force, whether armed or not, it's not quite as ordinary to hear about people stealing pizza boxes with no pizza in them. Nevertheless, this is what happened recently at a Pizza Hut on South End, as it looks as though the suspect may be looking to start their own business. According to the report, an unknown suspect broke into an unattached shed behind the Pizza Hut and stole $100 worth of unused pizza boxes, $100 worth of bowls used for wings, a $20 box of cups, two boxes of paper towels and $10 worth of disposable cloths.

Side Hustle A 44-year-old man filed a police report after realizing that he had been taken advantage of by someone he thought was a friend. The man told police that he had let someone stay with him in his home for a few days and use his $1,700 laptop to apply for jobs. The job search must not have been going that well, because the suspect waited until the man left and then took off with the laptop, hopefully planning to continue their search elsewhere.

For a Good Time A 23-year-old woman began getting suspicious last week when a couple men she had never met called within minutes of each other making obnoxious, explicit remarks to her. She quickly realized what had happened, as someone with an apparent ax to grind had done the equivalent of writing her number on a bathroom stall door, just a little worse. She said that she found out that someone had posted a video of her online with her phone number attached telling people to call her if they wanted sex.

Deadly Projectiles A man and woman working at a convenience store in the University area knew trouble was coming when they looked up and saw three young men whom they had banned from their store a few months prior comig through the door. The woman immediately asked the guys why they were in the store, to which they began harassing her. Two of the suspects picked up handfuls of gummy bears and began heading for the door. When the couple yelled at them not to come back, one of the suspects turned and threw the gummy bears at them, striking one of them directly in the forehead, according to the report. The man was able to chase the suspects out of the store and get a picture of the license plate of the car they were driving.

In the Details Police responded to a Target on Albemarle Road last week after an unknown suspect got away with shoplifting, but the fun came when one of the most literal police officers on the force later filed the report. In the report's description area, where officers usually write simple identifiers like "tablet" or "foodstuff," this officer decided he had to explain how each item is used in everyday life. The officer described an Amazon Fire TV as "a device used to stream movies and shows like Netflix"; an Amazon Fire tablet as "a tablet used to research items, like an iPad"; and a Swiss backpack as "a book bag used to carry items on your back."

Honesty A 55-year-old woman was left with nothing but her damaged fender after a small crash in the University area last week. The woman said she was sitting at a stoplight when the car in front of her suddenly backed up and smashed into her front bumper. The person driving the car got out and told the victim that they didn't have a license and simply didn't have the time to sit around and wait for the police, then got back into their car and drove off.

Threat of the Week In an unrelated incident, a 37-year-old man learned a lesson in geography and physics when a man apparently threatened him by stating, "If we were in Philly you would not physically be able to talk to me."