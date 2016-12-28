The Year: 2017 

Saturn Parallel Pluto: We have a series of six challenging aspects between Saturn and Pluto which began this year in February. The last will occur in November of 2019. The effects of this aspect have been in the air for a few months already. This pair, as all planets, has both positive and negative sides. On the bright side we have work which is both hard and transforming. On the dark side, we see those who have claimed demigod status and are mean, even vicious, to all others. The dark side is criminal in an ongoing way. On the personal level, it requires that we work really hard to hold onto personal power in the face of circumstances that are not at all conducive to your use of it. Be creative. When this is over, the winners will be those who have adapted and honed their solutions to a fine science. There likely will be much more crumbling in the economic systems worldwide throughout this period. I hope my readers will take this warning and pay off credit. The more personal message is that one or more structures that you have built into your life are crumbling. This is the second of two years to correct the problem. Maybe that structure or plan actually needs to go. If it continues to have value in your life, much effort and money will be required to repair and restore damage.

Saturn in Sagittarius: Saturn continues in Sagittarius for one more year. The sign rules global communications, including the internet, religious institutions and beliefs, laws, and distance travel. Saturn is a planet that will challenge any of these themes throughout 2016 and 2017. Tremendous work will be required on some of the main thoroughfares in countries. Water damage may undermine the substructure of highway and bridge footings. At worst, there may be damage to the undersea cables that support world communications. It is possible that international travel will be curtailed by many due to the potential disruptions.

Uranus Semisquare Neptune: This aspect will make itself known all year, but is especially prominent between July and December. Uranus is known for throwing lightning strikes and Neptune, as Poseidon, is the ancient god of bodies of water. The hurricane season is likely to be brutal this year. Uranus acts suddenly and without much warning, so unusual storms are probable. This combination may bring "sudden" news concerning our water resources all over the globe. Uranus throws fire (lightning) and Neptune rules the water. Oil spills or other catastrophes may suddenly ignite water.

Venus Retrograding: This ancient goddess of love, romance, things of beauty and relationships will begin retrograde motion on March 4 until April 15. The preview begins on Jan. 30 as relationships in general will tend to slow forward progress to the March 4th point, when Venus moves deeply into retrograde territory until April 15. At that time she slowly makes the turn to direct motion and the entire saga will be over by mid-May. During her ebb periods we reflect on our personal needs with respect to partnerships. Meanwhile it is common for ongoing relationships to shift into neutral or even a temporary reversal. The universal message is to think carefully about who you are before making a promise of commitment. For those already pledged, it is a time to go within oneself and discover the qualities needed to improve upon the existing relationship. If the effort is deemed too much, there will be those who break the ties. From the global point of view, these periods often mark times when treaties or agreements between nations are violated or negotiations break down between countries.

Mercury's Retrogrades: The year begins with Mercury already retrograding in the sign of Capricorn, representing a hesitation period that will be relieved after the third week in January. It is Interesting, how this phenomenon parallels the last breath of the current Presidential cycle. Many of the plans of the incoming administration may be scrapped. The second retrograde begins exactly on April 9 and continues until May 3. Keep in mind that the two weeks before these retrogrades bring previews. The two weeks after the retrograde represents a clean-up period. The third period begins on Aug. 12 and continues until Sept. 5. The last retrograde begins on December 2 and ends on Dec. 22.

Routine astrological advice suggests: 1) Delay the initiation of important new projects. 2) Use this time to research and investigate alternatives for action but make no final costly decisions on major plans. 3) Avoid writing or signing contracts. Often there are loopholes or missing parts which create difficulties later. 4) Avoid major purchases of transportation or communication equipment. The time is most favorably used to compare alternatives, research details, finish projects started long ago or look deeply into one's interior psyche (i.e. hypnosis, prayer, meditation, psychotherapy).

Next week we'll print the horoscopes for individual signs. Check back for Part II. Please visit my website, horoscopesbyvivian.com for information concerning readings and counseling with astrology.