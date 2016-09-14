Union members launch largest organized labor mobilization in state history 

September 14, 2016
News & Views
» News Feature
Ryan Pitkin
Dominique Salice, deputy field director in the southern region for the national AFL-CIO, discusses canvassing strategy with volunteers at the Labor 2016 mobilization kick-off.
full article »
Tags: News Feature, AFL-CIO, Labor 2016, NC State AFL-CIO, MaryBe McMillan, Tefere Gebre, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Deborah Ross, Richard Burr, Pat McCrory, Roy Cooper, North Carolina elections, NCGA
Showing
1-1
of 1
Add a comment
© 2016
Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation