February 01, 2017 Food & Drink » Features

VIDEO: Bean Vegan's Chef and Co-Owner Talks About the Sandwich That Sparked a Dream 

Charlie Foesch always loved to cook delicious vegan meals for himself, his partner Roy Pankhurst and their friends. And he was good at it — so good his friends' compliments led him and Pankhurst to open Bean Vegan Cuisine five years ago in an old diner on Independence Boulevard in Charlotte, N.C. In this clip, Foesch talks about the one sandwich — a juicy Reuben — that got him interested in creating Southern-style vegan comfort food in first place.

Look for the entire story of Foesch and Parkwood's vegan journey in this week's print edition of Creative Loafing Charlotte, or in the Food & Drink section of clclt.com, on Wednesday, Feb. 8.




