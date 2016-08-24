Weekly horoscope (Aug. 25-31) 

For All Signs: On Aug. 24, the planet Mars (ancient god of war) conjuncts Saturn (ruler of limits and boundaries). Their coming together represents a debate between polarities: action vs. stasis, hot vs. cold, spontaneity vs. containment, individual needs vs. the collective. These planets meet in the sky approximately every two years. It urges us to develop the self-discipline and groundwork needed to become a courageous warrior for our personal or collective causes. Less positively, when the energies are right for war in the world or strife within a relationship, this conjunction can represent the spark.

Aries: You have a long term goal to create something important involving new education, developing a website, legal and/or church or religious matters. Know that the result will take longer than you expect. Think carefully about the foundation on which you will build. Now is the time to strengthen your foundation into a fortress.

Taurus: Your optimistic and happy attitude attracts others to join your bandwagon and support your projects. You can envision a grand result and are able to express it in a way that others can understand. The reward will be great enough that everyone will benefit. This is a fine week for creative endeavors and for romance.

Gemini: Early in the week you may be strongly tempted to spend money for home improvements. The timing is not so good for this because your tastes or ideas may change over the next few weeks. Mercury will turn retrograde on the 30th and that with which you are enchanted could turn on a dime.

Cancer: This is not your best week unless you plan to get a lot of hard work accomplished. If you become aware that you are easily angered, use caution concerning tools or machinery. Your reflexes may not be on target. Avoid speeding because there may be police on every corner.

Leo: Surprise, changeability, and general rebellion are the qualities prominent this week. You may be the one who feels rebellious and wants to be left alone. Or it could be your partner or a good friend. If you have things on your mind regarding a relationship, they may fall right out of your mouth when you least expect it. Think carefully before you speak.

Virgo: Mercury will turn direct in your sign on the 30th, so let all your decisions be small ones. There is a high probability that you may change your attitude about multiple things over the next month. Hesitate before you make major purchases, especially if they involve communication devices.

Libra: Unseen help will assist and cause you to thank your lucky stars for the blessings. Your guardian angel helps you out of a bad place. Spend some time focusing on your spiritual beliefs. You might be called upon to assist another toward a healing path. It is an opportunity to "pay it forward." Don't refuse.

Scorpio: This is a powerful time to consider your spiritual purposes. It is all too easy for the Maya, the things of the world, to overwhelm every waking minute, leaving no time for the higher goals. If you notice fatigue, disappointment, or depression at this time, stop. Be still and listen for the voice deep within your soul that wants attention.

Sagittarius: Please note the lead paragraph because this phenomenon is occurring in your sign. You may be expecting to start a big project this month. The beginning is fraught with potential errors. It is especially important to prevent or correct mistakes at the start. If you don't, later you may have to unravel the whole project back to this point.

Capricorn: You may have noticed that your unconscious mind has been trying to get your attention. One way is dreams, another is via daydreams, unusual coincidences, and yet another can be via peculiar accidents or illnesses. The message says, "Stop! Pay attention to the signs around you." What are they telling you, in various kinds of ways? If you are participating in self-destructive behavior, seek a counselor at once.

Aquarius: It is possible that you have hoped to begin a joint project with others at this time. The timing is not so great and the resources may be slim. You need to have the support of others behind you or this work won't get off the ground. Try to determine what the objection is and determine what you can do about it. Start again under better aspects.

Pisces: Take every precaution not to abuse your body during this period. Drugs or alcohol could have peculiar side effects that you don't understand. You are in a low physical cycle and will be unable to push yourself as hard as normal on any physical task. If you are affected emotionally, try not to worry about it. Your body/feelings will right themselves after the 15th.

Are you interested in a personal horoscope? Vivian Carol may be reached at 704-366-3777 for private psychotherapy or astrology appointments (there is a charge). www.horoscopesbyvivian.com.