Weekly Horoscope (Dec. 1-7) 

For All Signs: This is the quietest week we have experienced in the last couple of months. It is a time for tending to our routines and preparing for whichever holiday you celebrate at the end of December. You need to know that Mercury turns retrograde on December 19. We are in the "foreshadow" at this time as the planet appears to decelerate ahead of changing directions. Projects begun now will require longer time to complete, even though we aren't quite in the retrograde zone. The Mercury retrograde will extend through the holidays until January 8.

Aries: Mars, your avatar in the zodiac, is making several favorable aspects with other planets. It is favoring your primary relationship(s), bringing a free flowing understanding between you and others. You are also generating forward progress with a plan for expanding your work via an electronic solution. You will be taking something old and turning it into a new creation.

Taurus: This might be a week in which you let yourself give into chocolate bonbons and other yummy things. Self-discipline is not at its best. Travel ideas are especially appealing. Your partner or a good friend may be the one who provokes temptations, but you are easily led right now.

Gemini: Your attention shifts to matters of shared resources for the next couple of weeks. "Resources" include time, things of material value, energy and sexuality. The territory is wide, ranging from the mundane study of the budget all the way to important discussions with partners over the need for greater intimacy.

Cancer: A changing social situation or a particular friend wanders across your radar this week. You are left with a lot to think about as a result. Your feathers may be ruffled a bit, but this is no major deal. Stay in communication with your partner. The role of woman as Lover versus woman as Caretaker may be mildly challenging now.

Leo: You may be surprised to discover something about yourself or your money/debts that you have been avoiding. We are all in denial sometimes. Don't waste time on a guilt trip. Now that you know, it is time to face the facts and collect the threads of a solution. This is not a good time to have a sexual encounter with someone unknown to you.

Virgo: Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into the sector of life related to children, recreation, personal creativity, and romance. Your attention will be focused in these areas beyond the end of this year. You can expect changes, shifts of gear, and surprises in these territories. Something new is developing in these areas, but it may not become apparent until later in January.

Libra: The practical things of life seem to stand front and center between you and a pleasurable week. You may be working on a project with a lot of details that requires your full attention in order to be accurate. You and a significant other may need to have a clear discussion about your expectations of one another.

Scorpio: Your faith will be renewed this week. Your guardian is watching over you. Someone in the background offers help. Your available resources are expanded and you have fresh, interesting work. The gods are with you now.

Sagittarius: You are gathering information that will help you launch future plans. It is possible that others are helping — a sibling, a roommate, or a friend. It is possible that your research may carry you off into a short trip. It is important, while Mercury is preparing to turn retrograde, that you double check everything now.

Capricorn: Mercury travels slowly through your sign between now and February 6. It will be going through its retrograde cycle before it moves along. Take care with any decision of importance because you likely will find reason to change your mind. New information keeps popping up to muddy the works. This is normal with Mercury retrogrades. Do not beat yourself because you can't seem to move forward.

Aquarius: The planetary energies are on a roll for you, Aquarius. Mars, the Warrior, in your sign is helping you to tackle more than one project with determined vigor. Even if you need resources, they will come to you without strain or fuss. Your persuasive power is strong and other will listen to you now.

Pisces: Developments in your career or life direction may cause you to feel ineffective this week. Don't allow this one experience to alter your sense of self-identity. You are an intuitive person who can almost always assist others to feel better. But you cannot accomplish this goal if the Other does not want to feel better.

