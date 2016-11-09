Weekly horoscope (Nov. 10-16) 

For All Signs: Watch the evening sky for a stellar show. Mercury becomes visible on the 13th. Venus, Mars, and Saturn comprise the rest of the planetary grouping until the 23rd. Note the brightness of the planets which will help you identify which is which. Venus is close to Saturn, but she is brighter. Then Mercury and Saturn are fairly close together, but Mercury is brighter. Mars is about 60 degrees east of this pair. You can recognize it because of its pinkish color (the "red planet"). Pre sunrise, morning people can also see Jupiter in the East.

Aries: Your attention naturally shifts toward plans for the future and finding ways to meet your goals. The probability is high that you will be leading or joining activities that call for cooperation from one or more groups of people for the next few weeks. Stay focused and don't let obstacles get in the way of your ability to make a difference.

Taurus: For the next 3.5 weeks your attention is focused in the areas of travel, education, publishing, teaching, the law and the Internet. Venus, your ruling planet, will generally smile upon you when you work within these areas. People will want to support you here, or you may be helping them. Either way, remember to work in a way that shows your commitment, integrity and ethics.

Gemini: Your mind has been truly busy in recent weeks. If you have not yet resolved an issue, set it aside while you take a break. Even a short time away can help your mental nerve endings synapse more easily. Clear the cobwebs from old, non-working solutions so that a fresh perspective can emerge. It's ok to make lists and eliminate the negative ways that aren't helping.

Cancer: The Full Moon in Taurus occurs on Nov. 14th. These days that approach it are probably very busy and social. Don't forget to chant three times and dance three circles, while holding pockets, purse or wallet open. "Moon, Moon, Beautiful Moon, Fill it up, Fill it up, Fill it up soon." Watch your spending and you'll also begin to see the bank account flourishing.

Leo: This week is about finding healing on either the physical or emotional levels. You may be the healer or the healee. It is possible that alternative medicine may play a role. If a friendship or a more significant relationship needs mending, now is the time to do so. The willingness to open your heart and mind to give and to receive is yours at this time.

Virgo: Your focus shifts to matters of home, hearth, and family. Events of the past may float up in your mind for reflection. If this occurs, ask yourself what you learned from the former experience. It probably would help you now. Family concerns may occupy your attention. It is a good time to open important discussions with those most important to you. Be as honest as you can, but also show sympathy to those that may be in need or not able to see clearly at this time.

Libra: You have favorable aspects related to home, property and family matters. You may have a desire to improve the appearance of the environment around you, whether at home or at work. You may be attracted to activities that allow you to play or work with your favorite colors.

Scorpio: Your focus shifts at this time to matters of home, property, and family. Through the next six weeks you may be handling heavy work around your home, and/or making repairs to your property. Sometimes this transit interferes with your reflexes, so take care with ladders, kitchen knives, and the car.

Sagittarius: Mercury moves very quickly through your sign over the next three weeks. During this period there likely will be greater emphasis on communications, errands, and other short distance travels. Your mind will be quick and your attitude persuasive. New projects begun at the end of this month will probably not be finished before mid-January.

Capricorn: You are caught in a Mars/Saturn trap for the present. Saturn keeps you in the background and unable to climb out of your hole. It is like the brakes of a car. Mars, which is the personification of the accelerator is straining to pull you out. At present Saturn is too heavy to drag into the light of day. Time will be of great help. Later you can arise from the hole.

Aquarius: It is a real challenge to make any moves forward at this time. Unless you are sharpening your skills, you might as well let it go for a few weeks. It is possible that machinery may break down, illustrating the "stop" signal. Just wait for a while. Try not to let it get to you, as this will just slow you down even more as negative feelings creep in and overwelm you.

Pisces: You may be tending to your own or another's healing on either the physical or emotional level. The emotional wound is old and is tied to a previous sense of abandonment that once occurred in your life. Somehow that old ache is being soothed at this time and you feel less alone in the world.

