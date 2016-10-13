Weekly horoscope (Oct. 13-19) 

For All Signs: Venus, the goddess of love, is caught between the crosshairs of Saturn and Pluto. Venus rules romance, loving relationships, available money supply, beauty, and luxuries. Saturn and Pluto add lack of tolerance and manipulation in relationships. This suggests a time for serious game playing and lack of authenticity among us. It can show up in the forms of global, national, local and personal situations. Step back as soon as you realize you are caught in any inauthentic communications. If you remain in the game, a disagreeable development in an important relationship may be the result.

Aries: Your warrior self is front and center during this period. The best use of this energy is on behalf of the greater good or another person who needs a champion. Use that energy with thoughtful intentionality. Your reflexes may be off kilter. Ground your adrenaline with heavy exercise.

Taurus: If you share resources with anyone, now is the time to work out whatever arrangements need to be made. This could be over a debt, home resources, insurance, stocks, bonds, or checking accounts. It is time to settle pending financial matters and make a plan for your future.

Gemini: Irritability and a tendency to short temper may be your companions this week. Beware the temptation to obsess over minor issues. Take especially good care of your body at this time. You are in a physically low cycle and subject to accident or minor injuries with tools or vehicles.

Cancer: Although others are not fair on the playground of life, you and your partner are synchronous. The two of you are focused on practical affairs of living and you are in agreement about many things. You have what it takes to be a warrior on behalf of yourself or others. People will listen to you as long as you speak with truth, confidence and integrity.

Leo: It is probable that others in your life may be erratic. Partner(s), clientele, good friends, and even professionals may be far less reliable than you would like. If this has already started, then do your best to choose activities that depend only upon yourself for a short time. Take some time and also do activities on your own for the time being. This is a good time to catch up on reading, organizing files and sending emails and writing.

Virgo: You are somewhat edgy and irritable this week. Parts of your mind are scattered into so many corners that it is hard to pull everything together. But you know clearly where boundaries need to be drawn and you are not hesitant to do so. The best of verbal warriors is concise and says what is needed, but no more. Watch your words carefully and don't speak too quickly.

Libra: During this week you will be finishing projects of the last couple of months. It is also possible that a relationship is coming to a closing phase. This could mean eventual separation. On the other hand, it does not have to be permanent, and may represent preparation for moving into the next phase of growth with this relationship. Sometimes it can be good to take a short break from seeing those that are the closest to us.

Scorpio: Whatever is occurring in your life at this time is clearly intense and emotion-laden. You may feel as though your very life depends upon making your point of view heard and acknowledged. It is important to play your personal political cards carefully. Don't attempt a takeover unless you are prepared for a serious pushback.

Sagittarius: For much of this week you are in a gregarious and talkative mood. You want to reach out to friends and share ideas. Love, relationships, and social life are given a go signal. Your mind is stable and organized to improve your higher good. Study and writing activities will go favorably.

Capricorn: You are the initiator in every arena of your life. You are strong and confident. I would not want to be on your enemy list right now, lest you attack. Count to 10 and rattle your sabers before you explode. Give people a fighting chance. No doubt others will let you speak, break in line, or generally do what you want to do. Use this power for the benefit of all.

Aquarius: Your ability to concentrate upon projects that require management of details is strong. Organizing files, closets and cabinets will clear the clutter from your mind. Fortunately you are able to make mindful decisions. If information is needed, you can find it readily. The week favors education in practical skills.

Pisces: There are vampires loose in the world and the Fish tends to attract them. If you have experience, you probably have begun to smell them when they enter your vicinity. Those who have not will be learning a lesson soon. It's a required course for this sign. Save some energy for yourself, so that you can push forward. Don't take over someone else's problem or else you may end up having a problem in the future. You can't help everyone.

Are you interested in a personal horoscope? Vivian Carol may be reached at 704-366-3777 for private psychotherapy or astrology appointments. Website: www.horoscopesbyvivian.com.