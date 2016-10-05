Weekly horoscope (Oct. 6-12) 

For All Signs: The archetypal battle in the sky is among power and social justice versus The sovereign rights of the individual. This is symbolic of the birth of the aquarian age. It is a quarrel that will last for much of this decade at multiple levels. If you pay attention, you will see it in the news, perhaps in your neighborhood or job, and also inside your own head. The signs most affected at this time are: Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn and Leo. Many are trying to deal with things or people that just don't make sense or won't come together and flow as they "should." When dealing with the conflicts, we must open our perspective lens wider so we can see a divine purpose at work. Instead of doing battle, we need to understand and appreciate our differences. If we can accomplish that, the battles are unnecessary.

Aries: During late fall of last year, you started a project related to your work, health and/or daily life. Now you arrive at a turning point in which you must decide whether to pour more resources into it. Chances are, you will feel it worth the effort. Your energy level is high and you have a need to use your muscles.

Taurus: The act of caring for a friend may provide a healing balm for both of you. This week is especially good for discussing important subjects with partners. You each are in a cooperative frame of mind and communications flow well. You can give and receive mutual help at this time and improve the overall energy in the relationship.

Gemini: Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into the sector of life related to children, recreation, personal creativity, and romance. You likely will be a chatter box, relative to your norm. One or more communications will allow you to sooth a wound from the past.

Cancer: You are in a physical low cycle. Give attention to your health, lest it break down under pressure. You may fall into negative self-talk, which only causes you to feel worse. Focus attention on what you are thinking and change dark thoughts to neutral, if not positive.

Leo: Your plans and ideas may be challenged by another at this time, perhaps a co-worker or a sibling. In order to hold your own in this situation, you must have clarity about who you have become. Do your best to generate a win-win situation out of the duel, and avoid a frank battle of wills. Each of you has a truth. A larger perspective will handle both.

Virgo: Your ruling planet, Mercury, moves into the sector related to personal income and resources for the next two to three weeks. Your attention will be drawn to organizing your financial picture. Perhaps there is a large expenditure that you wish to make. Give this careful thought and planning. By next week you will be emotionally ready to spring for it.

Libra: This is the week to recognize and cease to repeat a compulsive pattern, with origins in your childhood. Sometimes it requires a major episode to bring the damaging behavior to light. If you are willing to see this pattern upfront, maybe you won't have to act it out again. Focus on the facts and on your own behavior.

Scorpio: During the late fall and winter last year, you began a new friendship. The two of you may have hatched a plan for travel. Something has changed since the inception of that plan and you may find that you have altered your choice. You now have a need to be somewhere that will satisfy your desire for solitude and communing with your soul.

Sagittarius: This is a week of peaks in your social activity. Your planetary avatar is squared by Mars and you could easily be encouraged to spend money you do not have. Everything seems important and strikes you with passionate fervor. It is important for you to remain financially cautious at this time. Don't carry your credit cards on your travels or if you do, try not to use it for anything except for an emergency.

Capricorn: It is of paramount importance that you control your mouth this week. Although you have an opinion about whatever is happening, let it go and say nothing unless asked to share it. Being "right" is not as important as maintaining human relations. Later you can take action to correct what you perceive is wrong, but now you would be challenged to a fight.

Aquarius: You have been pondering serious things in recent weeks and months. It is possible that you have critiqued yourself for not producing more in your life thus far. Your friends and family would readily tell you that who you are for them is by far greater than what you have produced. Listen to them.

Pisces: You are happily preparing for travel at this time. If finances are an issue, you may go overboard on your credit cards. Fortunately debts owed to you will likely be paid this week, which makes it harder to remain conservative on your spending. Everyone gets party favors, but remember to be smart about your budget.

Are you interested in a personal horoscope? Vivian Carol may be reached at 704-366-3777 for private psychotherapy or astrology appointments. Website: www.horoscopesbyvivian.com.