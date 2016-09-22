Weekly horoscope (Sept. 22-28) 

For All Signs: Although Mercury turns direct tomorrow, it is remaining in what is called "stationary" position this week. That means that we will continue to have effects of the September retrograde until Oct. 6. It is still a challenge to get things off the ground. The closer we are to mid-October, the easier it will become to launch without stumbling blocks. This is the last stage of the retrograde in which we are asked to think things through carefully before plunging ahead.

Aries: Mars, the warrior, is your ruling planet and your personal avatar. He changes signs from Sagittarius to Capricorn on Sept. 27. Now is the time to clean up projects, clear your desk, and prepare for a moderate shift in direction. Now that Mars is moving further away from Saturn, you will find it much easier to move forward on your projects.

Taurus: Venus, your ruling planet, has enters the 7th house of relationships on the 23rd and will be there until mid-May. She brings improvements in clientele, social life, and partnerships. This is a good time to ask for a professional consultation if you need it. You are especially able to balance with others during this period in order to gain win-win solutions.

Gemini: Work and projects around the home may need to be revisited and the benefits definitely outweigh the drawbacks. You may give or receive gifts from family members or close friends. In general, life will move forward with greater vigor, given that Mercury, your ruling planet, is doing the same.

Cancer: This might be a week in which you let yourself give into the temptations of chocolate bonbons and other yummy things. Self-discipline is not at its best. Travel ideas are especially appealing. Your partner or a good friend may be the one who presents temptations, but you are easily led right now.

Leo: Aspects particularly favor those involved in teaching or learning, activities involving your siblings and your local neighborhood, interests related to anything high tech or of an electrical nature. You are at the hub of a wheel of communications. New media or a renewed form of communication will bring refreshment to your daily life. Aspects suggest adding a roommate or visiting with siblings.

Virgo: Your concentration is good at this time and will help you accomplish any mental project you need. Use of your hands to create artwork and/or gardening is also favored. Love life and time spent with children would go well this week. Nurturing will feel good to you.

Libra: Your mood is expansive and optimistic this week. It is one of those "good luck" times that occasionally happen in life. You have a grasp of the big picture and could use this energy to promote your projects and gain support. Or you could simply kick back and enjoy the good feelings. Whatever you choose to do will be the right decision.

Scorpio: Mars, your ruling planet, shifts your attention on the 27th to fresh territory. During the next seven weeks, your activities and feelings will be intensified in the life sector related to vehicles, short distance travels, politics, communications, education, your neighborhood, and siblings. Use caution while driving because your accelerator foot may be a bit heavy.

Sagittarius: A small cycle change this week shifts your attention to the areas of community, contacts, and broader social relationships. This is a good time to develop your network of contacts. It is possible that after a long period of feeling in the background, others will be more open to you and seek your opinions.

Capricorn: You have positive aspects related to higher education, the law, the Internet, and travel. It may be easier to reach people this week, even though Mercury is retrograding. Mars, the ancient god of war, enters your sign on the 27th. He will travel with you for seven weeks. This energy is especially helpful in defining our boundaries. In general, it increases courage and physical strength. Use this time to increase outdoor activities such as hiking and getting back to nature.

Aquarius: This is one of those weeks in which you can choose to kick back and chill. There are no new planetary aspects to motivate you forward. You may feel a need for rest and relaxation after hardworking Mars has been in your sign for the last six weeks. Go for it and don't let work interefere at all.

Pisces: This is a week of healing on multiple levels, physical and emotional. You will be the healer at times and you may be the receiver of comforting healing from others as well. Your devotion to children, the arts, and lovers will be a source of pleasure. It is a time in which debts owed to you likely will be repaid. Desposit this money in the bank instead of rushing out to spend it. It will come in handy later.

Are you interested in a personal horoscope? Vivian Carol may be reached at 704-366-3777 for private psychotherapy or astrology appointments. Website: www.horoscopesbyvivian.com.