Weekly horoscope (Sept. 29-Oct. 5) 

For All Signs: Our largest planet, Jupiter, moved into the sign of Libra on Sept. 9 and will remain in that sign for nearly 13 months. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, optimism, philosophy, travel and education. It generally represents improvements and growth in whatever department of life it touches. Its last sojourn through Libra occurred between October of 2004 and 20005, so review that era for comparison. Jupiter's change of signs affects everyone, but is perceived in a different way, depending upon the sun and ascendant signs at birth. They both apply, so if you know your ascendant (or rising sign), you can read both zodiac signs below.

Aries: The year brings improvements in all your most intimate relationships. This may be the year to get married or develop a beneficial business partnership. Those with client bases will note considerable expansion. The period is favorable for attracting positive assistance through professional consultants, e.g., doctors, counselors, etc. Travel and/or education are on the increase.

Taurus: Jupiter will increase the physical vitality, heal anomalies, and offer improvements in work conditions. Relationships to coworkers will be enhanced and equipment may be updated. This is the time to look for a better job (or it may find you). Any type of self-improvement program, but especially those relating to the physical body, will have highly beneficial results. Many will adopt pets.

Gemini: The time has come to relax and remember how to play. All types of creative work will be enhanced and those with children will find greater satisfaction and a more rewarding relationship in the next year. Those who want children or a new love affair will likely be granted their wish. Give yourself permission to explore new possibilities in creative self-expression.

Cancer: Jupiter will bring improvements to your domestic life. This may manifest in a new home or other property, such as a car. It especially favors home decorating or expansion projects. Domestic problems of the past may be improved or resolved during this period. Opportunities to improve and augment relationships to the family of origin will be presented.

Leo: During the next year opportunities for travel will probably increase. Relationships with siblings, roommates and/or neighbors will be more rewarding and your overall daily attitude becomes more optimistic. Focus of attention on communication (written or oral) will be highlighted. Educational opportunities are attractive and expanded. You may become a teacher in your field.

Virgo: You will likely have improvements in financial income or other personal resources. This may develop either as the result of general good luck or increased effort. Optimistic attitudes concerning money might lead you to overextend resources. Your sense of self-esteem is increased by several notches as you demonstrate what you have learned in recent years.

Libra: Jupiter in your sign will lighten any load, renew your sense of optimism and reinforce your self-esteem. Help and cooperation of others will be more available to you, especially if you make your requests in person. The spiritual dimension of your life will improve and travel or education becomes more prominent. The only difficulty with this transit is the tendency for weight gain.

Scorpio: Any effort toward becoming more acquainted with the deeper parts of your self will be well rewarded. Positive results can be achieved through psychotherapy, dream work, meditation, hypnosis and/or prayer. Assistance will come to you through unexpected (and possibly mysterious) sources. Your desire to contribute to the greater social good will increase and yield good karma.

Sagittarius: Effort invested in organizational or group social causes will be returned in bounty. Networking with friends and acquaintances may play an active role toward helping you attain personal goals in life. Relationships with stepchildren (and more generally to other people's children) will improve and become a source of pleasure. Corporate financial resources may increase.

Capricorn: Any reasonable effort in the area of profession, career or social status should meet with favorable results during the next few months. There may be additional travel, or educational/teaching opportunities associated with career endeavors. Relationships to superiors will be more supportive. Opportunities develop to improve relationships with the family of origin.

Aquarius: Jupiter augurs improvements and good fortune through any or all of the following: legal or ethical issues, contacts with foreign lands or people who live at a distance, the Internet, higher education, teaching, publishing and long distance travel. Events of the next year will broaden your perspective on all of life and expand your sense of connection to a larger circle of others.

Pisces: Gain comes to you through areas of shared financial resources. These may include: compensation from insurance or other group holdings, increases in partner's income, sale of property, gains through inheritance or gifts, increase in the value of stocks, bonds or other mutually held property, or tax benefits. Debts owed to you will be paid, whether financial or favors. Intimate life is on the upswing.

