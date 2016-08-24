Follow us
August 24, 2016

A close-up of the JackBeagle's wall mural, including Puckett's depiction of himself, his wife (in dress) and sister, Bobbie (kneeling with extension cord).

Ryan Pitkin

Will Puckett on the works of Will Puckett 

Navel gazing

Squid mural — North Davidson and 28th Streets (no longer there)

"This one I did way early and I totally misspelled something. It was a bunch of squids and I misspelled invertebrates. That was terrible, just terrible. I corrected it but the mural itself did not stay up very long. "

Chair painting, 505 S. Cedar St.

"That one is totally simple. Nobody would know I did it. It's completely against any sort of stylistic tendencies in anything I've ever done — just a big plain painting. It's a big painting of a chair on the wall across from the Draught patio. It's nothing spectacular, it just looks like somebody put a stencil up and sprayed it but it was a hand-painted painting I did and it is what it is."

Cedar St. mural. - RYAN PITKIN
  • Ryan Pitkin
  • Cedar St. mural.

JackBeagle's mural, 3213 N. Davidson St.

"Every single person in that mural is a real person who lives or lived here. I see people getting their picture taken in front of it a lot. Nobody recognizes me, which is the beauty of being an artist, you're removed from it. I get to see people and chat them up. 'Oh man, you're getting your picture taken with this painting? That's awesome.' Nobody knows me, it's great."

click to enlarge Obama mural - RYAN PITKIN
  • Ryan Pitkin
  • Obama mural

Obama mural, 32054 N. Davidson St.

"I was always very proud of the Obama painting right across the street from JackBeagle's. I was hired by the DNC for that. That was big. [puts two thumbs up with a huge smile] I don't know how this translates in your reporting but this is two big thumbs up. That was really neat."

Jacques Derrida portrait, Chop Shop (no longer there)

"Jacques Derrida, a deconstructivist philosopher, I painted a picture of him and he's drinking a PBR, but it's a very cutish thing. I did a similar one of Steve Zissou near Kitty Hawk. Little things like that always make me laugh; the juncture between low-brow PBR and high-brow philosophy. Those projects have always been really neat for me to be a part of.

