Follow us
Mobile

Eat My Charlotte

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 9, 2009

Liquid Diet Rock and Rye knocks colds out

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2009 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge whiskey-rock-n-rye.jpg

Not feeling too great? Is the sharp contrast of the hot weather outside and the freezing temps inside the office causing you to sniffle? Just fix yourself a drink!

A drink of rye whiskey sweetened with rock candy and perhaps some fruits and bitter herbs, Rock and Rye was once believed to be a cure-all for the common cold. So famous were the phlegm-fighting qualities of the drink in days gone by that children used to be given rock-and-rye-flavored cough drops at the first sign of hacking and whooping. Now the drink is being revived by bartenders who see it as a cure for the common cocktail.

Read the rest of this story on WSJ.com.

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Submit to Reddit
Email
Favorite
Share

More Eat My Charlotte »

Speaking of...

  |  

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times
www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2017 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation