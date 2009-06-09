click to enlarge

Not feeling too great? Is the sharp contrast of the hot weather outside and the freezing temps inside the office causing you to sniffle? Just fix yourself a drink!

A drink of rye whiskey sweetened with rock candy and perhaps some fruits and bitter herbs, Rock and Rye was once believed to be a cure-all for the common cold. So famous were the phlegm-fighting qualities of the drink in days gone by that children used to be given rock-and-rye-flavored cough drops at the first sign of hacking and whooping. Now the drink is being revived by bartenders who see it as a cure for the common cocktail.

