Fun and games in Charlotte

Would you believe that this past weekend I didn’t get wasted? My boyfriend and I decided to take a break from Charlotte and head to Oak Island, NC. Blame it on the fact that we were hanging out with his family if you want, but for the first time in a while, I had a fairly sober weekend. Of course there were a few beers here and there but mostly, my drug of choice was Vitamin D. And I must say, my detox weekend getaway was much needed after an eventful night at VBGB Beer Hall and Garden last Thursday night.Two weeks ago while out drinking with a couple co-workers, a few of us decided that we needed to spend more time together and that we were going to hang out the following week. (Side note: Planning while drinking is always a bad idea. You end up committing to something without being fully aware of what exactly you’re signing up for.) On that following Monday, I thought, ‘Someone’s definitely going to forget.’ Nope. Before the day was over, I had an email waiting in my inbox about the plans. I let out a sigh as I responded, preparing my mind for a hangover on Friday.After work on Thursday, our sleepy, grumpy crew, too stubborn to postpone, hopped in a car and headed over to VBGB at AvidXchange Music Factory. As we prepared to round the corner past Label and Wet Willie’s, we were welcomed by a sign that read “Parking Garage Now Open.”‘It’s about time,’ I thought to myself. We pulled in, found a spot on the first floor and walked in.For those that aren’t aware, VBGB is one of the most popular spots for fun and games in the Queen City. On the outdoor patio, you’ll find ping pong, Connect Four, Jenga and corn hole. Not to mention, on Thursdays you can watch a series of volleyball games or participate in team trivia. That’s right, beer, liquor, games and fun all in one place.For some reason, unbeknownst to me, a few co-workers, past and present, participate in volleyball leagues. Don’t get me wrong, I understand why people can be coerced into playing games by alcohol. However, I personally, have no desire to play games while I’m drinking. And I certainly don’t understand why anyone would want to subject themselves to the torturous summer heat to do so.Nevertheless, it’s always hilarious to watch my tipsy co-workers stumble onto one of the six sand volleyball courts and play a competitive game. (If you’re interested joining a volleyball league or pickup volleyball play, check out The Sandbox at VBGB on The Sports Link website.) Per usual, what started out as a quick couple of beers turned into, “Maybe I should grab an RBV?”Before you knew it, it was 8:15 p.m. and my co-workers were deciding on a Rave Production team trivia name and I was on my second Red Bull Vodka. What I’ve gathered is that the team name is one of the most critical pieces to playing trivia, and the more obnoxious the better. My co-workers settled on something along the lines of “Dr. Big D, M.D.” because doctor wasn’t enough. While other teams, went in the more conservative direction of “Make America Great Again” or “Trumpalupagus.”The first round ensued, and I assumed my usual position of pretending to be invested while secretly looking up all the answers for my own satisfaction until I got bored. It started raining soon after the first round and I was hoping that meant the trivia game would conclude and we could return to the regularly scheduled program. Instead, the game was conveniently moved underneath the covered patio area.By 9 p.m., I realized how drunk everyone was getting and decided it was almost time to call it a night. I waited patiently for the rain to let up so I could walk to my co-workers car and grab my backpack. Everyone seemed disappointed as I prepared to call my Uber and make my graceful exit, but I knew it was for the best.The next morning, while brushing my teeth I started to feel nauseous and I thought, ‘Thank God I left when I did.’ And after finding out some of my co-workers ended up staying out until 4 a.m., I was resolved knowing I was going to have a much better day as I prepared for a relaxing weekend at the beach. You’ll be happy to know my co-workers were rewarded for being average with a free pitcher of beer. Although, their hangovers would probably argue it wasn’t worth it.