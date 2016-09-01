Panthers fans are on the prowl

Can I just say that this past week has been one of the craziest of my life? I interviewed for a promotion at my 9-to-5 job and guess what? I got it! The news was delivered to me on Friday morning, and on Monday I started my new role. After work on Friday, I was exhausted. I could’ve settled for going straight home to “Netflix and chill,” but I knew that wasn’t going to happen since the Panthers were playing the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium.I’ve never been a huge sports fan. I know, I know, taboo for a third year Charlottean to admit, but it’s true. I cheered throughout middle and high school but let’s be honest, while cheerleading is a sport, I participated more for camaraderie and “fame.” The latter part of my high school career was spent at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. While we had a cheerleading team and a few sports, education was our top priority. And after going to Duke University for college, you’d think something would’ve clicked. Nope. However, I did learn the value of tailgating for sporting events.Nevertheless, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that it’s almost impossible to have a conversation with another adult without sports coming up at some point. Especially while living in a city that’s home to a NFL sports team. And to top it off? My boyfriend is pretty much obsessed with anything to do with sports whether he’s participating or not. As we joked about my recent sports-immersion he asked, “Are you really watching though? Who did we play in the Super Bowl?” Granted, that day’s memory was tainted by my condo’s HOA-party police so I knew the answer immediately when I responded, “The Broncos!” Nevertheless, I’ve had to learn a lot very quickly in order to accommodate the growing adult obsession with sports.Last Thursday night I pulled out my Christmas present, a Kelvin Benjamin jersey — we’ll pretend like I knew his number and full name ahead of time — in honor of his big return, and prepared to wear it for the next day. After work, I hopped on the light rail to meet up with my boyfriend and we prepared to head toward Uptown. One of his friends recently moved into a condo right down the street from Bank of America Stadium so they decided to break it in for a Panthers watch party. Even though we completely forgot how crazy traffic is during home games, we still sat down in time for kickoff.“Are you excited about Sunday Funday?” one of his friends asked. Of course he was referring to festivities on Sundays once the regular season games begin. I rolled my eyes and responded, “So excited!” And the truth is, I am kind of excited. Mainly because those days will give me a chance to get off the couch, grab a few mimosas and watch sports somewhere outside of the house.Below are a few of my favorite spots to catch a “big game” in the Queen City. There apply even if you’re not a Panthers’ fan:1. Draught: Described as an upscale sports bar in Third Ward, Draught offers the perfect combination of food, fun, sports and most importantly, drinks. I watched the Super Bowl there two years ago and managed to snag an entire table under their outdoor tent — talk about a premier viewing experience. Since then, it’s become one of my favorite spots for grabbing brunch and listening to music. Parking is limited and traffic can be busy since it’s so close to the stadium, so I would suggest grabbing an Uber to get there. For those eating or interested in getting a table, they get really crowded so there’s most likely going to be a wait.2. Slate Billiards: Located in South End, Slate is perfect for anyone looking for a variety of things to do and see on game days. Pool tables, arcade games, ping pong, Jenga and other games are placed throughout the large venue. If you’re bored watching a game, there’s plenty for you to do. Keep in mind, it does get packed on game days. You are guaranteed to be fighting for space at the bar, especially if you don’t have cash for the beer stand. Proceed with caution and go with the flow.3. Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse: If you haven’t visited this Uptown location yet, you’re missing out. I’ve never been a huge fan of the locations on Montford or in Ballantyne, but the Uptown spot is amazing — minus the fact that you’ll have to fend for yourself as far as parking goes. There’s plenty of seating, bar space and televisions throughout the venue that make it much more manageable when it’s packed for game day.