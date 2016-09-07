Is It Time for Pumpkin Spice Lattes Yet?

The other day I was browsing Facebook when I came across a meme — a humorous image featuring text — that had a picture of a girl decked out in fall fashion, Starbucks in hand and a grocery cart full of pumpkins. The caption read: “Me, when I see one leaf on the ground.” I laughed hysterically and reposted it on my timeline. Shortly after, I started getting notifications from my Facebook followers, liking, loving and commenting on the picture. I guess I wasn’t the only one craving cooler weather, Halloween and the ever so popular, pumpkin spice lattes.Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure I’ll be the first one complaining when my alarm goes off and I’m walking to the CityLYNX Gold Line freezing my tail off in the dark. However, nothing excites me more than being able to wake up in the cold morning, effortlessly throw on fall layers and walk into work looking and smelling like a warm, comfy bed.And you can’t forget that with the start of fall, “cuffing season” is also in full effect. This is the time when promiscuous singles seek the comfort of snuggles, electing to be “cuffed” or tied down by someone else. Gone are the days of, “suns out, guns and buns out.” All of a sudden, your exes — and their mamas — will find someone to play big spoon and little spoon with.Even though the leaves haven’t quite started to change, and the North Carolina weather has been anything but cool, I intend to welcome the fall season with open arms on Sept. 22. Below are a few activities that I’m looking forward to as the season of Uggs, sweaters, boo-loving and pumpkin everything starts up.Wine festivals: Picture hundreds of wine connoisseurs sprawled out with wine glass holders wrapped around their necks on the lawn at Symphony Park at Southpark Mall. That was me, just two years ago. My co-worker and I had stumbled upon tickets for the Great Grapes! Wine and Food Festival. After multiple wine samples in the sun, I was spent. The last thing I remember was hanging onto a trashcan in a Jack in the Box drive-thru. Needless to say, I’d like to have a more mature experience on Oct. 1.NASCAR: My family’s been into NASCAR all my life. Despite having lived in Charlotte for three years, I have yet to make it to a race. This year, my friends and I are planning on making our debut for the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8. If we end up taking a party bus and tailgating, I’m crossing my fingers that we’ll actually make it in to the speedway to see the race. After all, if you’re not first, you’re last.SCarowinds: Halloween is probably my favorite holiday of all time. That’s why I’m obsessed with SCarowinds. At night, the entire park, employees included, is decked out in Halloween gear, from costumes to decorations. While I’ve never been much of a rollercoaster-lover, I’ve always been intrigued by the costume choices, décor, mazes and fun houses. Get the jeepers creepers scared out of you at your fave amusement park Sept.16 to Oct. 30.Halloween Pub Crawl: Two years ago, I managed to squeeze in four different costumes in a single weekend — mind you, I hadn’t dressed up for years prior to that. The most memorable day was getting dressed up with my partner in crime and her family for Rich & Bennett’s Halloween Pub Crawl. I skipped the festivities last year, so I think it’s about time I make a resurrection on Oct. 29.Road Trip: Around Labor Day this year, my friends and I took a road trip to Asheville. We hadn’t gotten together in a while and needed a break. So we rented a cabin, grabbed lots of beer and hopped in our respective cars for the reunion. This fall, I see quite a bit of hiking, hammocks, beers and bonfires with great company. I’m hoping I can snag a hotel or cabin with an infinity pool. That’ll score more than my fair share of likes on #instagram.Waterfall hike: Every year, I make a point to say that I want to get in shape or find more activities that will get me outside. After seeing one too many articles on the beautiful waterfalls throughout North Carolina, I’ve decided that’s one thing I want to see before it gets too cold. A cool day plus changing leaves plus a breathtaking waterfall equals heaven!What activities are you getting excited about as we get ready for fall in the Queen City?