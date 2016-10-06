No Need for Plans in the Q.C.

Only an hour-long wait at Soul Gastrolounge. Unicorn balloons and throw up in the corner of Thomas Street Tavern. And premier seats for watching the game at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille. That just about sums up this past weekend in the Queen City. Surprisingly, none of it was planned.I’ve fallen into a rut in the nightlife scene lately. I’m not sure if I’ve been going to same places too often or if recent events in the city have put a damper on looking for an adventure. Nevertheless, I refused to waste the weekend away being trapped in the house.After spending Friday evening catching some high school football with my boyfriend — and missing out on a slice of pizza I’d been craving all day long — most of my homies were too tired to rally. I didn’t complain though, I decided to get some well-needed rest.The next morning, my boyfriend and I skipped our Saturday morning sleep-in and hopped in the car to head to Little Spoon Eatery. The last time I went to this popular brunch spot featuring old school hip-hop, Luke Kuechly waltzed in for a tasty breakfast of his own. Never a dull moment! This time, I ventured away from my usual: eggs over-medium, cinnamon toast brulee and pork belly bacon. And while I wished I had stayed in my own lane, I’m genuinely amazed by the Southern staples sprinkled with Korean fare.After breakfast, my boyfriend’s priority was getting home to watch the game. But I wanted to get a few minutes of shopping in. I begged him to take me to Anthropologie in South End before we had to rush back for babysitting his nephews. Surprisingly, he agreed — even though he was sitting on a display couch after 10 minutes into perusing. In any event, I snagged a few coasters I’d been eyeing for months and convinced him to check out the Atherton Mill market before heading home.Did you know that cats can get testy around two-year-olds? Welp, we figured that out after watching my boyfriend’s nephews for a few hours Saturday afternoon. In spite of a two to three-hour naptime, my cat and I were “hangry” (a mix of hungry and angry) and exhausted by the time the bambinos made their exit, so we rushed to Soul Gastrolounge in the hopes of getting a table before the dinner rush.If you’ve read my articles before you know that I’m obsessed with this cozy little tapas spot in Plaza Midwood. But getting a table can feel impossible after 8 o’clock. Many frequenters are familiar with the popular venue’s two-hour wait times. But guess what? We only had to wait for 45 minutes! Yes, I know, be jealous.After a mule, RBV, sushi, shrimp skewers, goat cheese flatbread and a cubanini, we were ready to take on the night. Our first stop? Whiskey Warehouse to catch up with a co-worker. Home of arguably one of the best rooftop bars in the Queen City, it was a beautiful night for cocktails and people-watching. Afterwards, my boyfriend was a responsible adult and decided to head home. I, on the other hand, headed over to Thomas Street Tavern to kick with my partner in crime. Big mistake. The patio was packed which led to drunk convos with random people and a surprise burp forced me into the corner for some relief, if you catch my drift. Soon after, I called an Uber to go home.The next morning I had the privilege — well, battling a hangover made any task a challenge — of attending the baptism of a good friend. It was an uplifting and terrifying experience all at once. A couple of us ended up being on camera for the event, but seeing the appreciation on my friend’s face made it all worth it.After the service, I grabbed a biscuit and pondered whether or not I’d make plans for Sunday Funday while my boyfriend had “guy’s time.” My partner in crime convinced me that laying on the couch wasn’t an option. The next thing you know, I’m basking in an amazing booth at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille. I’d been anticipating visiting this bar for a while and was pleasantly surprised that on game day, in a packed house featuring a brunch buffet that we scored a booth all to ourselves. Mimosas, please?!Of course, one thing led to another and a quick trip and a couple drinks turned into Sunday Funday madness that ended with crab legs at Hooters Uptown. I can’t complain though, an unplanned weekend turned into a weekend win!