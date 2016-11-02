Making friends at Corner Pub

Over the past couple weeks the running theme has been spending more time with friends and letting loose. In the process, I’ve learned that while drinking during the week fosters great conversations, more than one glass of wine is still a bad idea.Nevertheless, a mid-week escapade took me to The Corner Pub. Located at the corner of N. Graham Street and W. 7th Street, this popular Fourth Ward hangout serves up great food and has drink specials every single night of the week. A co-worker of mine, who lives above The Corner Pub in the same building, had spoken of epic nights of hanging out on the patio. She and a few others meet for “wine club” on Tuesdays. Why? Well, $3 glasses of wine, of course.The first time I visited Corner Pub was completely by happenstance. My co-worker peer-pressured me into grabbing a couple drinks between work and a show at The Fillmore. As soon as we walked in, she ordered a drink for both of us. When the bartender didn’t ask for her debit card I knew I’d found a true neighborhood bar. Shortly after, I was sipping and chatting with the regulars. One, with amazing blonde dreads, noticed I was wearing a skirt similar to one she’d picked up but was too long for her to wear. Then she ran up to her apartment to bring it down! Talk about making friends?!The following Tuesday, I was added to the “wine club” group chat and made special arrangements for my car. Five glasses of wine later, I knew I’d made the right decision. My co-workers and I discussed everything from the “Charlotte riots” to political ideals and everything in between.Side note: Have you ever tried tachos? Picture nachos and sub tater tots for the chips. They are to die for. I have now ordered them there four times in the past month.The next day, my best friend and I were coordinating date night at McGlohon Theater for a show. I asked her to meet me at Corner Pub so we could grab a drink beforehand. And guess what? The bartender knew my drink order and followed with, “Tachos with queso, chili, sour cream, jalapenos and ranch on the side?” (Isn't #officialregular appropriate now?!)After the show, when we returned, another regular who had shared his chicken wings the night before strolled past. We continued our conversation from the night before. My bestie and I were feeling cultured after our show, so we were more than happy to continue our artistic journey as he shared poetry in the form of spoken word and prose. While we didn’t want the night to end, we had to accept the fact that the morning would be there before we knew it.Friends. Drink specials. Karaoke. Tachos. Panthers hangout. Check! It’s official, if you’re looking for a neighborhood bar any day of the week, The Corner Pub is lit! (And you can actually park on the street there — shh.)