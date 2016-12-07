Don’t be a Scrooge in the Q.C.

It’s been a crazy couple of days for yours truly in the Q.C. My phone decided to stop working, every hard disk I have access to is either broken or full, my finger is jammed and the list goes on. “Bah! Humbug!” Now that that’s out of the way, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!” And you know what that means, it’s time to spread some holiday cheer.Last week, I shared a few tips for avoiding the naughty list at your holiday office party. Mine was last Friday at Suite in the Epicenter and believe it or not, I managed to stay on my best behavior. Well, minus a minor mishap after chugging a beer on the rooftop — I got lucky, only two witnesses were present. Otherwise, all was well. #winningOn Monday, however, after all the chatter — read: gossip — was over, I was left feeling empty. What was I going to focus on now that the one thing I was looking forward to this month was but a distant, drunken memory?I decided to pull out my phone and search for activities to keep me in the Christmas spirit and ring in the New Year vibes of, “New year, new me.”Every year, I’ve compiled a list of fun things to do during the holidays in the Queen City, why stop now?Below are a few things on my bucket list this year, but this time around, I’m actually going to check them all off! Pull out the eggnog or spiked hot cocoa and take some notes.1. Uptown ice skating — If you’ve kept up with my articles, you know I’ve mentioned this one before. Just like an ex that keeps popping up, so does my Christmas wish to ice skate, or try to do so, outside of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Holiday on Ice Uptown – sounds like the perfect date night, or coworker activity if you ask me.2. VTGCLT Pop-Up Shop — Did you miss out on Vintage Charlotte’s Winter Market? Me too! Luckily for us, the local favorite is giving us another chance to check off items on our Christmas list. Between Dec. 9-21, you can shop for your family — or self — in Latta Arcade, aka French Quarter. See if any of your fave local vendors are going to be present by heading over to their Facebook page to check out the shop feature each day. If pop-ups are your thing, there are plenty for you to explore in the Q.C. this month, Google’s your best friend.3. “Magic of Christmas” – Until I’d came across a video on Facebook with the caption, “When you went to Juilliard, but you’re still hood,” I’d completely forgotten how obsessed I am with the sound of violins. That’s why I’m trying to find the time to check out the “Magic of Christmas” brought to us by the Charlotte Symphony at the Belk Theater Dec. 9-10. Listen to some of your favorite Christmas songs and even snag a selfie with Santa. Anyone have a promo code?4. Nutcracker – It isn’t Christmas until you’ve seen some version of a holiday classic, right? It’s been years since I’ve seen the Nutcracker. Catch it at the Belk Theater Dec. 3-23 for as low as $25. Based on the pictures, this version of the Nutcracker looks completely different than anything I’ve ever seen before. I think we’re in for a real treat.5. Speedway Christmas – Not a fan of intermissions at a play? Your Southern Christmas isn’t complete until you’ve watched a movie at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Or maybe until you’ve feasted your eyes on over 3 million Christmas lights! Catch movies like Frozen or A Christmas Story, explore a Christmas village and watch the light show from now until 12/31. Cost? $25/car so pile in and split the cost with friends or family.6. The Dock – Nothing says warm and cozy like a cocktail in an intimate atmosphere. The Dock is the Queen City’s newest secret hangout and I CANNOT WAIT to check it out. Apparently, the entrance is hidden in a loading dock at the Charlotte Marriott City Center. If that doesn’t heighten your curiosity, right now, it’s only open on Saturdays from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Très exclusive! I don’t know about you but I plan on making my way over before it disappears like other unique venues in the area.