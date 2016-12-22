Having fun in the Q.C. without diving deep into your pockets

If you consume social media regularly you've probably come across your fair share of memes with a caption along the lines of, "When you check your bank account on Sunday after partying all weekend..." And if you're anything like me you chuckle and repost as you reflect on your most recent 'How-much-did-I-spend-last-night' anxiety attack.

I had one of those this past Friday when my boyfriend and I decided to hit up one of our usual spots. I thought we'd only ordered a hookah and three cocktails a piece. It wasn't until I grabbed the tab that I realized one of us had actually ordered the "group shots" we'd taken — a Royal Flush that I regretted immediately, by the way. A hundred dollars later, I wondered if the short-lived night was worth it. The next morning, I woke up to the drunken Google search: "free things to do on the weekends in Charlotte, NC."

Blame it on a drained bank account after shopping for Christmas or preparation for New Year's Eve resolutions, but it was obvious, even in my drunken state, that saving money was the name of the game. The dilemma? Finding unique things to do for "free 99" and limiting the amount of money spent on alcohol. (Side note: "free 99," a slang term for something that's free.)

So I began searching for free events, activities and the like around Charlotte. Fortunately, they weren't too hard to find.

Relive your childhood at Coco: A month ago one of my co-workers and I decided to stray away from the norm and head to Coco and the Director for Wine & Color Wednesdays. Once a month, you can relive the glory of your childhood by coloring until your heart's content. Adult coloring books are all the rave if you haven't noticed, but maybe you want to try it out for free? Stop by Coco, take in the relaxed ambiance, grab a couple pages from a coloring book and all the coloring utensils that your heart desires. (I know I said no alcohol, but select wines are only $5 a pop!)

Take twerking to another level: Not too long ago, a friend of mine dropped a bug in my ear that she and her hubby had taken swing dancing classes at 7th Street Public Market and I fell in love with the idea. It doesn't appear they're offering that event right now, but venues like BluNotes of Charlotte are. Every Thursday on Live Latin night, you can take a free salsa or bachata lesson. Not to mention, there's a Meetup group, "Charlotte Loves to Dance," where you can connect with others in the area who enjoy dancing and find lessons for free or cheap.

Support local voices at an open mic night: Do you love spoken word? Think you have what it takes to be a comedian? There are plenty of open mic nights to be discovered in the Queen City. Whether you're searching for spoken word or opportunities to belt out your fave karaoke song, a simple search will unveil a range of venues with little to no cover. Find Your Muse Open Mic Night on Mondays at The Evening Muse, Grannae's Boyz presents Say Word Tuesdays and beyond.

Find your zen: If you've spent some time in Charlotte, you've heard and pictured Greg Olsen doing yoga at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. Well, OMB isn't the only spot in Charlotte to host free yoga. A lot of local breweries and bars are hopping on the bandwagon offering yoga for the low low. Check out Hattie's Tap and Tavern, Free Range Brewing or Google for the latest yogi events in Charlotte.

Gain knowledge and culture: I've never been a museum or art fan until I happened upon an HB2 art installation at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation earlier this year. Since then, I've been giving museums more of a chance to impress me. On certain days of the week or month, you can check out Mint Museum of Art, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and other Uptown faves for free. If you're learning to appreciate museums like myself, you can do it for free if you're strategic. Hit up museum's websites for free days/nights and look for Uptown Crawls (like the free one in this week's Top 10 section).