The Obama "Death List" hoax

If you have gotten the Obama "Death List" e-mail, you either have some gullible people in your circle, or some ironic ones. Because the following morbid "death" e-mail circulating through the Internet panders to every fear and whisper of fear associated with Obama and all he stands for.

Sadly, racial and social stereotypes abound. For example, the finger-pointing “He’s-not-white-and-his-name-is-funny-so-he-must-be-scary” claim that as a young boy Obama beheads a classmate as an initiation into Islam. You don’t need Religion 101 to know that’s a complete lie. And yet, there will be someone touting these “talking points” during your next debate. Because the people who put together this ridiculous e-mail would have you believe that everything Obama stands for is different than what you stand for. And since you never beheaded anyone when you were 9 years old (we hope), Obama must be evil.

So, here’s the fiction, and then the facts, of the Obama “Death List":

The Fiction:

The Obama Death List

The following is a partial list of deaths of persons connected to Barack HUSSEIN Obama during his time inside the United States. Read the list and judge for yourself...

SARAH BERKLEY - Author of "The Jihad at the Ballot Box" - a book examining Obama's relationship with radical Islam. Died in a mysterious car crash in 2003.

RUSSELL MCDOUGAL - Former FBI operative, January 23rd, 2007. McDougal was known to hold sensitive information about meetings Barack Obama had with arms smugglers. His wife was murdered March 2006 after he went public with his initial reports. His father died July 8, 2006 four hours after McDougal presented his findings on the Savage Nation. Suffered administrative retaliation after reporting discussions by jihadist groups concerning Obama to his superiors.

RODRIGO VILLALOPEZ, a television news camera man who shot the footage of Obama describing small town voters as "bitter" and "clinging to their guns during the primary season.

BRIAN GORING - A defense attorney for Obama patron Antoin Rezko during his trial for extortion and bribery. Died of apparent "natural causes."

MERCEDES HUGLEY, one of Obama's many white, female conquests while at Harvard. Filed sexual assault charges against Obama for date rape in 1990. Because "date rape" was not considered a crime like it is today, she ended up dropping the charges. Two years later, she was found dead of an apparent cocaine overdose.

TAMIKA HILL - A former secretary for Obama's office in Chicago was murdered July 6, 2005 at a rib shack in the south side. Hill had spoken off the record with a reporter from the Chicago Sun Times about meetings Obama had with black militants in the city. She was murdered before she could ever be properly interviewed.

HASAD AL SHAREEZ - FBI informant. Reported to his handler in January 2001 that he had a tape about of a person named simply "B. Hussein" meeting with 9/11 hijacker Mohatma Atta in Prague. Was found shot in the basement of a mosque in Dearborn, MI in October, 2001.

DARSANO RAHARDJO - Childhood classmate of Barack Obama when he attended a madrassa in Indonesia. Was found with his head cut off in a Jakarta alley way in 1970. Many children at the school attributed Rahardjo's murder to the young Barack Obama. It was likely done as an initiation ritual, since Islam demands that a boy spill another's blood before the age of ten to prove their loyalty to Allah.

REVEREND DAVID MANNING - Former head of the Trinity Baptist Church in Chicago. Was murdered during the apparent robbery of a catfish restaurant in 1972. Shortly afterwards, Rev. Jeremiah Wright took over as head of Trinity and a many parishoners (who later left the church) suspected Wright in having a hand in Reverend Manning's death. Decades later, Manning's son JAMAL MANNING was found dead of an apparent crack overdose in 2004. It was rumored he was going to bring evidence of Wright's complicity in his father's death. His testimony was timed to coincide with Obama's first senate race.

CHRISTOPHER HARGROVE, A former lover of Larry Sinclair. Found dead in a hotel room of apparent auto-erotic asphyxiation in January 2001. Was said to have been enraged when he found out that Sinclair had cheated on Jackson with Obama in the back of a limousine. To get revenge, Jackson planned to release digital pictures Sinclair had taken of the encounter on the Internet.

PAUL ROTHCHILD - Democrat National Committee Political Director found dead in a hotel room in Washington DC in 2003. A "friend and trusted advisor" to senatorial candidate Barack Obama. Dead of an apparent suicide.

CURTIS "POOKIE" JACKSON - Chicago drug dealer. Was the subject of a police investigation in which he was suspected of funneling money to Obama's many various community projects. Killed in 1998 in an apparent gang murder.

HARVEY KENYON - Head of Obama's senatorial security team in Chicago. Gunned down in his car at a deserted intersection outside of Grant Park in 2005. Kenyon's son said his father was building a dossier on Obama. He allegedly threatened to reveal this information. After he died the files were mysteriously removed from his house

SHEILA BAUGH - A Washington DC madam. Died from a gunshot wound. Reported to have a black book of people containing names of influential people who visited the prostitutes in her brothel. One of those names was allegedly Barack Obama.

KEYSHAWN "SPOON" CALWORTH - Was found dead of an apparent heroin overdose May 18, 1997. Was reported to have ties to Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

LAWSHAWNA MARTIN- 26 year old mother of five, a Cabrini Green resident with a history of substance abuse. Told two of her co-workers at the Blue Peppermint Gentleman's Club that she would have to quit work because she was pregnant again. Strongly implied that the "baby daddy" was Barack Obama. The next week, she was reported missing. No body was ever recovered, but Lawshana has not resurfaced since making those remarks.

BILL FERGUSON- Senior aide to Barack Obama. Found dead of an apparent heart attack.

GANDY BAUGH - Attorney for Obama friend Antonin Rezko died by falling out an eightieth story window of the Hancock Tower, January, 2003. His client was a convicted Chinese spy.

The Fact:

The following is a compilation from MyRightWingDad.com and SadlyNo.com. I Googled a few of these myself to double-check, and came up with the same results. The people who actually exist (all of three of them) are alive and kicking. One name is iffy, since he was on a similar “Death List” in February (and as far back as 2002), but for the Clintons:

Gandy Baugh - Attorney for Clinton 's friend Dan Lassater, died by

jumping out a window of a tall building January, 1994. His client was a convicted drug distributor.

Pretty impressive to die twice.

The three that exist are:

REV. DAVID MANNING. The Rev. James David Manning is the head of a black megachurch in Atlanta, and is still alive. Rev. Jeremiah Wright took over the Trinity United Church of Christ (not the Trinity Baptist Church) in 1972, but it was from Reuben A. Sheares, not David Manning. Sheares was alive and healthy when Wright took over the job.

SHEILA BAUGH. An Arkansas realtor, not a D.C. madam.

BRIAN GORING. There really is a Brian Goring who’s a Chicago attorney, but he’s still alive, and no lawyer by that name worked for Tony Rezko.

SadlyNo.com states: "We’re coming up cold blank on several so far, including the ‘Sarah Berkley’ who wrote the apparently nonexistent book, The Jihad at the Ballot Box."

That's right. There is no such book or person.

Here's the rest of the compilation:

LAWSHAWNA MARTIN. Does not exist, therefore cannot be dead. Also, there is no such place in Chicago as the Blue Peppermint Gentleman’s Club.

BILL FERGUSON Turns up nowhere on Google despite being a “senior aide” to a man running for President of the United States.

KEYSHAWN CALWORTH. Nothing on Google except this list.

HARVEY KENYON. No Google references, despite being an Obama security boss as recently as 2005 who was allegedly murdered.

CURTIS “POOKIE” JACKSON. Doesn’t show up on a list of murdered Chicagoans from 1998, despite having a pretty common name.

PAUL ROTHCHILD. No one by this name was ever Political Director of the Democratic National Committee.

CHRISTOPHER HARGROVE. The only place this name occurs on Google in conjunction with Larry Sinclair is, surprise! On this list.

DARSANO RAHARDJO. Nothing on Google. Also, the Quran doesn’t say anything about Muslim boys having to commit ritual murder to prove their loyalty to Allah.

HASAD AL-SHAREEZ. Again, nothing on Google. “Hasad” means “envy” in Arabic.

TAMIKA HILL. “tamika”+”hill”: lots of results. “tamika”+”hill”+”murder”: 0 results.

MERCEDES HUGLEY. Nada. For the record, date rape was a crime in 1990, too.

RODRIGO VILLALOPEZ. Incidentally, more than one cameraman filmed that campaign stop; why did Obama direct his wrath only at poor fictional Rodrigo?

RUSSELL McDOUGAL. The Federal Bureau of Investigations makes public lists of all of its agents who have died in the line of duty, and none of them have been named Russell McDougal. No one by that name ever appears to have been on Savage Nation, either.

Sources: SadlyNo.com, Google.com, MyRightwingDad.blogspot.com and their commenters.