Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Monday, July 12, 2010

Boomer with Attitude / News The State of North Carolina vs. pimento cheese

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2010 at 1:16 PM

Mark Binker is a fine writer for the Greensboro News & Record, whose blog is a regular haunt for those who want to know what’s really going on in the General Assembly in Raleigh. His stories on the legislative session that just ended are invaluable if you want clear reporting that actually tells you what our fearless leaders have done for, and to, us. If you want to know more about how your state tax money is being spent, start here, with Binker’s overall report on the recent legislative session.

If you read nothing else, though, do not miss Binker’s report on “The Great Pimento Cheese Debate.” He tells, with detail that is both unsettling and hilarious, how the House — at the tail-end of the session, when they were still negotiating ethics legislation — spent nearly a half-hour “debating” a bill to exempt some rural mom-and-pop stores from food inspection rules. It turns out that some of these little stores, which sell homemade pimento cheese sandwiches, as well as peanut butter and banana sandwiches and the like, have been effectively shut down by food inspectors who apparently have no respect for one of the South’s most distinctive culinary inventions. Read Binker’s report and you’ll get a great, ground-level view of the legislative process and, as they say, how the sausage is made. Or in this case, how the pimento cheese is mixed.

Pimento cheese: unsanitary glop, or latest victim of Nazi oppressors?
  • Pimento cheese: unsanitary glop, or latest victim of Nazi oppressors?

Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Submit to Reddit
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

  |  

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times
www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2017 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation