Bath & Body Works is under fire for using triclosan in its soaps

click to enlarge The L.A. Times is wondering whether Bath & Body Works' new soaps are harmful. The paper wonders this because the products contain triclosan, an ingredient often found in antibacterial soaps.

But, the answer to their "wonderings" is YES.

Here's part the deal: Antibacterial soaps only kill most bacteria — which, by the way, isn't all bad. Then, the bacteria that is left becomes stronger and more resistant to the substance. As bacteria becomes stronger and more resistant, people become more susceptible to antibiotic-resistant, and often deadly, diseases like MRSA.

But, that's only one reason why triclosan should be considered poisonous:

Health and environmental groups have mounted a campaign against Bath & Body Works, urging the retailer to stop selling its line of “Summertime Scent” soaps that contain triclosan, a chemical categorized as a pesticide. Scientific studies have linked triclosan to hormone disruption, which could be hazardous to teenagers whose bodies are still developing. "A chemical like triclosan that can disrupt hormones and may affect fetal growth and development does not belong in our soap," said Lisa Archer, director of the San Francisco-based Campaign for Safe Cosmetics at the Breast Cancer Fund. "Studies show that triclosan is no more effective at preventing illness or removing germs than soap and water." The line, which includes products with names like "Tangelo Orange Twist" and "Sugar Lemon Fizz," is marketed to teenagers using the slogan "spread love, not germs." According to the Breast Cancer Fund, major companies, including Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal, The Body Shop, and Staples, are either no longer using the chemical or are phasing it out of products. Colgate-Palmolive has eliminated triclosan from its dishwashing liquids and Softsoap hand soaps, but continues to use the chemical in Total brand toothpaste.

