Mr. Facebook Revolutionary, I’d like a word with you

For months I’ve been watching you post your memes on Facebook about how President Obama and Gov. Romney are the same, which is such a fun and easy assertion to make if you’re not a woman or a minority. I’ve been silent, sometimes even sympathetic, to what you’re saying. But today you crossed a line, telling those you influence on social media that voting is a waste of time, calling anyone who does “sheeple” and “idiots.”

If you’d like to argue the intricacies of the electoral college system possibly nullify the popular vote for president, you have some ground to stand on. If you want to discuss how neither major candidate will speak about some very important issues, you have a point there too. But, to call ALL voting a waste of time is wildly irresponsible, and, quite frankly, ignorant.

Your local judges, school boards, governor, representatives and congressmen and congresswomen will likely wield far more power over your life than the POTUS, and they are elected solely by local citizens.

Listen, I know it's so much easier to hide behind your Guy Fawkes mask, photoshopping vague political statements to bomb everyone’s news feed like some poor man’s Banksy, than to spend time researching your local candidates and what they stand for. But how about we just call that what it is — laziness — instead of pretending you’re so much cooler or more “in the know” than the rest of us.

Oh, and please don’t let me hear you bitch later about marijuana being illegal or cops being given too much power, or whatever your pet issues are that you are unwilling to take action on.

There are massive voter-suppression efforts taking place all over the country. Voter rolls are being purged, personal fortunes are being thrown into deceptive billboards and robo calls in low-income communities. If voting didn’t matter, would the establishment be going through all this?

And here you are, not exercising a right that was handed to you by people who were beaten and killed for it because they understood its power and telling the young people who subscribe to you they are idiots if they exercise their right. You’re complicit with the very people you consider the enemy. You’re doing their work for them. How revolutionary.