Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share
  |  

Tuesday, July 9, 2013

News

Kroger acquires Harris Teeter

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2013 at 3:08 PM

Kroger, the largest grocery-store chain in the country, has acquired North Carolina's much-beloved Harris Teeter for an estimated $2.5 billion. But don't throw away your VIC card just yet. Kroger will own all of HT's 212 stores, located in eight states and the District of Columbia, but the Harris Teeter brand will live on.

800px-Apex_Harris_Teeter.JPG
  • Wikipedia (Creative Commons)

"Harris Teeter is an exceptional company with a great brand, friendly and talented associates, and attractive store formats in vibrant markets run by a first-class management team," Kroger's Chairman and CEO David Dilon announced in a statement.

According to the statement, Kroger doesn't plan to close any Harris Teeter stores.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in The CLog

  • Today's Top 5: Saturday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 11.26.16

  • Today's Top 5: Friday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 11.25.16

  • Today's Top 5: Wednesday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 11.23.16
  • More »

More by Ana McKenzie

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation