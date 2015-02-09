Don't know what you're doing yet for Valentine's Day? Here are a list of suggestions for both couples and single folks.

Anti-Valentine's Day Featuring drink specials, a special menu and special bowling deals. Pre-book lanes at $30 per person, which includes two hours of unlimited bowling, shoe rental and one drink ticket. Feb. 14. Strike City, 210 E. Trade St. 704-716-9300. www.strikecitycharlotte.com.

Charlotte Symphony Pops: A Symphonic Valentine The Charlotte Symphony, conducted by Roger Kalia, presents this performance of romantic orchestral favorites and love songs from popular Broadway musicals and films. $25-$79. Feb. 13-14, 8 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. 704-372-1000. www.blumenthalarts.org.

Charlotte Valentines Day Wine & Beer Tour Wine tastings and beer tastings. Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $69 per person. Departs from Uptown at 603 South College St. www.winemedown.com/valentines.html.

Colure: Valentine’s Day & Speed Dating Edition DRandSMILES.com presents this speed dating/networking event with wine selections, a DJ and lots of single folks. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Vin Master Wine Shop, 2000 South Blvd., Suite 610. 704-307-5565. www.thevinmaster.com.

Cuddle You So Hard: Valentine’s Day Bar Crawl Bar crawl admission gets you into participating stops for free where you can enjoy drink specials and mingle with other crawlers. $20. Feb. 14, 5 p.m. Kicks off at Fitzgerald's Irish Pub (201 E. 5th St.) and continues on to participating venues that include Prohibition, Roxbury, Ri Ra Irish Pub, Bar Charlotte, Tilt on Trade, SIP, Vida Vida, Bubble, Whisky River, Tin Roof, Suite, Howl at the Moon, and Local on 5th. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Cupid's Undie Run Half-naked runners (must have undies on!) take to the streets to run and raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Doors open and the party starts at 12 p.m.; Awards ceremony at 1 p.m.; Undie run at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.cupidsundierun.com/city/charlotte/. Feb. 14. Rooftop 210, 210 E. Trade St., Suite 230.

Desserts First Valentines Day at Cajun Canvas Enjoy sweets from a dessert buffet and choose from two painting sessions (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.). Feb. 14, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cajun Canvas, 11116 South Tryon St., Suite B. www.cajuncanvas.com/events/desserts-first-valentine-celebration/.

Dining in the Dark: A Journey of Taste, Sound and Touch - Valentine’s Edition Good Eats and Meets presents this journey of taste, sound and touch. Enjoy a romantic evening with a special someone or come solo or with a group of friend. Dinner prepared by Chef Paul Verica of Heritage Food and Drink. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com. $75 per person or $125 per couple. Heritage Food and Drink, 201 W. South Main. St., Matthews.

Heart’s a Bustin’ 5K Trail Run Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a festive 5K trail run at the Garden. Co-organized with the Carolina Thread Trail, the race will start at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden’s Persimmon Trail and continue through the Carolina Thread Trail’s Seven Oak’s Preserve Trail. (Trail run is a loop). Proceeds benefit the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden and the Carolina Thread Trail. $30 individual, $50 couples. Feb. 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, 6500 S. New Hope Road, Belmont. 704-825-4490. www.dsbg.org/hearts-bustin-5k/.

Learning to Love Vajradhara Buddhist Center hosts this event at Levine Museum of the New South. Gen Kelsang Tilopa lectures on the importance of meditation and speaks about how to develop a loving and affectionate attitude. Feb. 15, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free; suggested $10 donation. Levine Museum of the New South, 200 E. 7th St. For more information, visit www.meditationcharlotte.org/learning-to-love.

Love Bites Carolina Voices celebrates a holiday of both love and angst with a performance of a variety of love songs, from ballads to break-up tunes. $18-$23. Feb. 13, 8 p.m.; Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m. Duke Energy Theater, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000. www.blumenthalarts.org.

UNCC Confessions Stoplight Speed Dating An evening of mixing and mingling with folks, some of who have come looking for romance. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com. Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Red@28th, 2424 N. Davidson St., Suite 112A.

Valentine’s Day CruisesValentine’s Day cruise on Lake Norman. For reservations, call 704-663-2628. Feb. 14, 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $65-$85. Queens Landing, 1459 River Highway. www.queenslanding.com/valentinesday.

23rd Annual Johnson Valentine Bash The R.A.I.N benefit features performances by Lovesucker, It’s Snakes, Hardcore Lounge, Big Puffy Yellow Productions and DJ Godwin. Feb. 14. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. 704-333-9799. www.snugrock.com.

8th Annual Valentease Burlesque ShowBurlesque performances from the award-winning Big Mamma D and special guest Tora Torrid, in addition to other lovely performers. $15-$18. Feb. 14, 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. 704-358-9200. www.visulite.com.

4th Annual Kiss My Ass Cupid Party Geared towards singles - at least, we're assuming based on the title - this party features $5 "u-call-its" and no cover from 9:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Feb. 14. Suite, 210 E. Trade St. 704-971-7878. www.suitecharlotte.com.

50 Shades of Studs Grab your gal pals and head to this ultimate ladies night out party featuring the "Studs of Steel." Free admission before 8 p.m. Feb. 13, 9 p.m. Bar Charlotte, 300 N. College St. 704-342-2545. www.barcharlotte.com.