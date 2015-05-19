Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share
  |  

Tuesday, May 19, 2015

Inside CL

Woohoo! CL gets named finalist for an AAN award

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2015 at 6:20 PM

We've said it over and over again -- coal ash is bad. It does the environment no good and it makes people sick.

Which is why when Rhiannon Fionn, the Coal Ash Queen, pitched writing a cover story last year about how Duke Energy is polluting our water with it, we said hell yes. Fionn has been covering coal ash for a long time -- so long, in fact, that she's producing a documentary about it. (You can see clips of it at this screening.)

This afternoon we got word that her CL story, titled "Charlotte is ground zero for coal ash", was named a finalist in the Environmental Reporting category of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia annual contest.

cover_outside_100.jpg

The association received over 920 entries. Judging was conducted by the all-knowing professionals in the Georgetown University Master's in Professional Studies Program in Journalism.

The winner will be announced in July. Until then, we'll dance a happy dance, and send out a hearty cheers to the other altweeklies that were nominated.

Tags: , , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in The CLog

More by Kimberly Lawson

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

People who saved…

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation