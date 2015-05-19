Woohoo! CL gets named finalist for an AAN award

We've said it over and over again -- coal ash is bad. It does the environment no good and it makes people sick.

Which is why when Rhiannon Fionn, the Coal Ash Queen, pitched writing a cover story last year about how Duke Energy is polluting our water with it, we said hell yes. Fionn has been covering coal ash for a long time -- so long, in fact, that she's producing a documentary about it. (You can see clips of it at this screening.)

This afternoon we got word that her CL story, titled "Charlotte is ground zero for coal ash", was named a finalist in the Environmental Reporting category of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia annual contest.

The association received over 920 entries. Judging was conducted by the all-knowing professionals in the Georgetown University Master's in Professional Studies Program in Journalism.

The winner will be announced in July. Until then, we'll dance a happy dance, and send out a hearty cheers to the other altweeklies that were nominated.