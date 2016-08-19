Follow us
Friday, August 19, 2016

Arts / Today's Top Five

Today's Top 5: Friday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 19, 2016 at 11:19 AM

Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today, Aug. 19, 2016 as selected by the folks at Creative Loafing.

• Jaggermouth w/ Elonzo Wesley, Sinners & Saints at Visulite Theatre
Science on the Rocks at Discovery Place

• Laugh your Tails Off w/ Kenny Zimlinghaus at UpStage

• Bolllywood Dreams f. Akbar Sami at Label

SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam at McGlohon Theater
