►►Here's Quail Hollow Rd SB @ Gleneagles Dr

this crash is blocking the intersection #AVOID#CltTraffic #Charlotte pic.twitter.com/hxkIIVRPxt — Charlotte TrafficGuy (@Clt_TrafficGuy) August 23, 2016

click to enlarge Kedar Muhammad

Mayor Jennifer Roberts will hold a press conference this afternoon that will serve as a rebuttal to Republican vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence's speech at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry this morning. Roberts will be appearing alongside Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Matt Newton at the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party headquarters in east Charlotte.According to a press release announcing the press conference, the speakers "will​ ​​focus on the contrasting visions for the American economy offered by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, as well as call on Donald Trump and Mike Pence to release their tax returns to the American public​. They will also underline the importance of voter registration and access to early voting for all North Carolinians."—————-Police released the details this morning of two deaths that occurred as a result of unrelated traffic accidents. First, a CMPD release confirmed that 39-year-old Brian Bartlett succumbed to injuries suffered in an accident that happened on August 18. Bartlett struck a dump truck head-on at around 3:18 p.m. that day after crossing the yellow line. Police believe Bartlett was impaired. He was pronounced dead last night at 8:09 p.m.Second, a woman was killed in a wreck that happened in south Charlotte at about 5:06 p.m. yesterday. Police say Jacqueline Lookabill, 80, pulled her Ford Explorer into the path of a Freightliner truck on Quail Hollow Road at Gleneagles Road. The truck struck the Explorer's front end. Lookabill was transported to CMC, where she was pronounced dead about two hours later. The driver and passenger in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.—————Police made an arrest yesterday evening in the case of Rechard Mickle's murder on Saturday. Detectives arrested Kedar Muhammad, 22, in Union County and charged him with murder. He's now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Mickle was shot on South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek area on Saturday night and later dropped off at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Mount Holly, where he was pronounced dead.—————