Lunch Break (8/26/16): CMPD needs help solving 2015 Labor Day murders; Greenpeace collecting flood relief for Baton Rouge

The CMPD held a press conference this morning to ask for the community's help in solving four murders that took place nearly a year ago. Deputy Chief Doug Gallant told reporters that last Labor Day weekend, during which 12 people were shot in Charlotte and five murdered, was the most violent weekend of his 26-year career and possibly the most violent in Charlotte's history. All but one of the murders remains unsolved and Gallant asked for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. "People were there. People know what happened. They need to come forward," he said.—————Organizers with Greenpeace Charlotte and the Trans and Queer People of Color Collective will be collecting supplies at the local Greenpeace offices to be sent to Baton Rouge to aid flood victims there through September 20. According to a release, needed supplies include children's clothes, portable skillets and bottled water, among other things. The offices are located in Area 15, at 516 E. 15th St., just off North Davidson Street. If you have any questions, contact Gloria Merriweather at 513-628-9870 or Hanna Mitchell at 207-475-8418.—————Charlotte Pride has announced its estimates for its yearly parade and festival, held last weekend, and if the numbers are true, it would make for a record-setting weekend in Charlotte. The local nonprofit organization announced in a press release yesterday that early indications show that they did meet the expected attendance figures of 130,000 people, a 10-percent increase from 2015. Final attendance figures will be estimated after the organization completes its annual event attendee survey in the next several weeks."Since moving to Uptown in 2011, our festival and parade has continued to reach new heights and records," Craig Hopkins, president of the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors, said in the release. "Initial attendee survey results, on-site sales and other data point to another record year for our largest annual fundraiser, which makes our year-round community programming and activities possible."—————A Charlotte man surrendered to federal authorities this morning as an indictment was unsealed explaining how he and two others cheated investors out of $2.5 million by falsely representing a Charlotte-based manufacturing company. Robert Leslie Stencil, 59, of Charlotte; Daniel Thomas Broyles Sr., 59, of Beverly Hills, California; and Kristian Francis Sierp, 45, of Costa Rica, all U.S. citizens, were charged in an indictment returned on Aug. 18, 2016, in the Western District of North Carolina.The indictment alleges that since January 2012, Stencil, Broyles and Sierp worked to sell stock in Niyato Industries Inc., a Nevada corporation that Stencil owned and operated from Charlotte. Through various publications and sales pitches, Stencil, Broyles and Sierp allegedly marketed Niyato as a manufacturer of compressed natural gas (CNG) automobiles and a distributor of CNG fuel that had patented technology, valuable contracts and high-profile executives. Stencil, Broyles and Sierp are alleged to have known that, in reality, Niyato had no facilities, products, patents or plans for an imminent IPO, but rather was merely a vehicle for inducing investor funds. In addition, Broyles and Sierp are alleged to have used high-pressure sales tactics to encourage investments from their victims, many of whom were elderly.