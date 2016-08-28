Follow us
Sunday, August 28, 2016

Arts / Today's Top Five

Today's Top 5: Sunday

Posted By on Sun, Aug 28, 2016

Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today, Aug. 28, 2016 as selected by the folks at Creative Loafing.

• Lost Dog Street Band, Dead Cat, and Outlaw Ritual at Hattie's Tap and Tavern
varwwwclientsclient1web2tmpphpdh2igi.jpg

• Save OurSelves: A Visual Commentary at Studio 1212

• Moonwalk: Celebrating the Life of Michael Jackson through Jazz w/ The Harvey Cummings Project at Neighborhood Theatre

• National Kidney Foundation Kidney Bowl-A-Thon at AMF Carolina Lanes

• Anderson Valley Brewing & Wild Turkey Whiskey Six-Course Dinner at The Cellar at Duckworth's

